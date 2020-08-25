Feel the Glamour Girl Vibe in China, Daimler and Geely Quickly Expand StarRides

Heralded as the saviors of urban mobility, car-sharing and ride-sharing services have become a mainstay feature of the 21st century’s technologically innovative new ways of living life in the city. Daimler and Geely fans can also live the ride-hailing high life in China thanks to the premium StarRides service, but only if they live in Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou.

