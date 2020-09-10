2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Available in the U.S. from $54,250

2020 has been a year unlike any other, but automakers were relentless and decided to stick to their plans – Mercedes-Benz promised this spring a refreshed E-Class roster for the U.S. market, and during the first days of autumn it decided to keep its word. Well, sort of, since right now clients can only sift through the available pricing information – dealership availability is still scheduled for later this year.
Mercedes-Benz has been producing the E-Class in one form or another since way back in 1946, and the 74-year old model has been delivered in 14 million examples in the meantime. The record sales are a major pride point for the automaker, so every time the series gets an upgrade the company pushes even further the envelope in terms of luxury, comfort, and safety.
U.S.-market clients should be able to judge for themselves if the refresh justifies the new pricing, as the company has announced the base E-Class Sedan (E350) will reach American showrooms with a sticker that reads $54,250.
Everything goes uphill from there, because the E-Class Coupe (E450) is at least $64,950, the E-Class Cabriolet can be had from $71,950, and the crossover-inspired E-Class All-Terrain (E450 4MATIC) is priced from $67,600.
Daimler's subsidiary has come up with a subtly refreshed exterior that includes a more dynamic approach to headlamp/taillight styling, a modified radiator grille and bumper, as well as a more thorough workout for the interior.
The cockpit has received a dual 12.3-inch widescreen display as part of the new MBUX experience, while the driver also benefits from an all-new steering wheel with capacitive controls and “hands-off” detection for the suite of semi-autonomous driving assistance systems.
Mercedes-Benz highlights the E450 powertrain specifications, which use a 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine helped by an electrified EQ Boost 48V integrated starter generator (ISG) system. The power output reaches 362 hp and 369 lb. ft. and comes with an available electrical boost of 21 hp and up to 184 lb. ft.
The most powerful solution for the E-Class family is the AMG E 63 S version, one that can be had exclusively with the Sedan and Wagon body styles for $107,500 and $112,450, respectively – the rest of the family is confined to the AMG E 53 as a flagship solution.
