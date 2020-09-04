2021 Ram 1500 TRX Cold Start Is “Louder Than the Trackhawk”

2 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Priced from $136,500 in The U.S.

1 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL – What We Know So Far

More on this:

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Monster Getting Ready to Unleash Over 800 HP

The world was very different back in 2017, when Mercedes-AMG dropped a lot of jaws at the Geneva Motor Show with what looked like a near-production four-door coupe concept. 14 photos AMG model to showcase a hybrid setup, previewing both the GT Four-door production model and an upcoming production version of it.



Pairing the known twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with a powerful electric motor resulted in a monstrous 816 PS (805 HP ) combined output that could offer the



We’re now at the end of 2020 and the GT Four-door is already in production with an almost full lineup, but only the GT 53 features a mellow form of electrification in the guise of a mild-hybrid system



In other words, we still don’t have a full-hybrid



Remember the ‘73’ moniker from the late 90s, which was worn by the most powerful production AMGs until then? Well, it’s making a comeback, and it will be a massively powerful V8 hybrid, just like the GT concept.



The first to the new powertrain is, of course, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73, which was supposed to be unveiled in production guise earlier this year but was put on hold for a bit more after a pesky health crisis disturbed short term plans all around the world.



Set to go against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, which makes due with a similar powertrain arrangement that ‘only’ delivers 680 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, the GT 73 is coming to seriously change the status quo in its segment.



With over 800 horsepower and likely crossing the 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) torque barrier, sent to all four-wheels through a revised 4Matic Plus AWD system, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 will probably keep up with hypercars in a straight line.



To make things sound greener, the lithium-battery pack providing the juice for the electric motor should also deliver an all-electric range of about 50 km (31 miles), unless Mercedes-AMG makes it a hybrid instead of a plug-in.



Speaking of which, the latest pre-production prototype of the model doesn’t appear to be sporting a visible charging port lid, so everything’s possible at this point. Part of the company’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, the model was the first evermodel to showcase a hybrid setup, previewing both the GT Four-door production model and an upcoming production version of it.Pairing the known twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with a powerful electric motor resulted in a monstrous 816 PS (805) combined output that could offer the concept car a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint time of under 3 seconds.We’re now at the end of 2020 and the GT Four-door is already in production with an almost full lineup, but only the GT 53 features a mellow form of electrification in the guise of a mild-hybrid systemIn other words, we still don’t have a full-hybrid Mercedes-AMG model, but things will soon change.Remember the ‘73’ moniker from the late 90s, which was worn by the most powerful production AMGs until then? Well, it’s making a comeback, and it will be a massively powerful V8 hybrid, just like the GT concept.The first to the new powertrain is, of course, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73, which was supposed to be unveiled in production guise earlier this year but was put on hold for a bit more after a pesky health crisis disturbed short term plans all around the world.Set to go against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, which makes due with a similar powertrain arrangement that ‘only’ delivers 680 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, the GT 73 is coming to seriously change the status quo in its segment.With over 800 horsepower and likely crossing the 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) torque barrier, sent to all four-wheels through a revised 4Matic Plussystem, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 will probably keep up with hypercars in a straight line.To make things sound greener, the lithium-battery pack providing the juice for the electric motor should also deliver an all-electric range of about 50 km (31 miles), unless Mercedes-AMG makes it a hybrid instead of a plug-in.Speaking of which, the latest pre-production prototype of the model doesn’t appear to be sporting a visible charging port lid, so everything’s possible at this point.