Robert Kubica Finds Taking a BMW M4 'Round Nurburgring Isn't That Easy

The fact you get to see this clip featuring one of Formula One's greatest drivers (not the most successful, though) is all down to luck. The sequence of events that led to Robert Kubica meeting up with instructor Misha Charoudin is the sort of thing that couldn't have been planned even if somebody tried.
The video starts with the Polish driver telling the story, and even though you can listen to it in the clip, we're going to reproduce it here just in case something happens and you don't get to watch it. So, Robert was there for the DTM Nürburgring Sprint event where he races a BMW car for the Art GP team. He didn't do particularly well that weekend - he came last, actually - so Robert wanted to seize the opportunity and have a few laps around the Nordschleife.
He went into a car rental outfit (of the Nürburgring kind, not your usual Hertz) and asked if they could lend him one for a few laps around the famous track. They said they could, but he would have to drive with an instructor next to him. Naturally, Robert's reaction was "what do you mean?" They insisted, so he kindly asked if the requirement would still stand if he could "drive pretty well." The conditioned stayed, so Robert ended up in Misha's shop.
Ironically enough, that meant that Robert had Misha next to him for at least one lap, though he wasn't there to keep an eye on Kubica's driving but actually have a chat with him that we could all enjoy. However, no matter how good the banter is, it's really when Robert hits the track that things get interesting.
After so many videos of the Tesla Model 3 lapping the 'Ring, it sure is comforting to hear that brutal sound the M4's straight-six makes. It's not often we get to see Misha in the passenger's seat, but we sure are glad he's there for this one because no matter how good of a driver he is, Kubica is definitely a lot more aggressive - one of the traits that made him stand out from the Formula One bunch back in the day.
Hit play below and make sure you have a pair of headphones ready because it would be a pity to miss both the intro and the action that starts around the fourth-minute mark.
