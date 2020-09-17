Casual Walk Around Green Hell's Industry Pool Brings Porsche GT3 and GT4 Galore

Every major automaker is always willing to take advantage of the last days of sunshine and mild temperatures for testing its latest models. No wonder this mid-September industry pool at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is brimming with the latest and greatest from a wide range of brands – though, to be honest, we are interested in just one (performance) maker.
That would be Porsche, and the Stuttgart-based automaker is only taking precedence against other competitors because we’re just about ready to exhaust our patience while waiting for the arrival of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, GT4, and GT4 RS.
It seems we are not the only ones, because Tim Burton – the famous YouTuber professionally known as Shmee150, not the legendary cinematographer – has decided to casually walk around the premises in search for the latest and greatest models from Porsche.
And when we say casually, we mean he was there specifically to catch sight and listen to the howling sound of the flat-six engines hitting the surrounding hills. Of course, the industry pool is open to everyone, which means among the crop of vehicles there’s always bound to be a surprise or two.
For example, if he is correct in his assumptions, under a pretty heavy camouflage Hyundai was hiding its next high-performance version from the N division, the i20 N (take this with a grain of salt, perhaps he was mistaken and that was the recently teased i30 N).
Otherwise, we got amazing sounding looks at numerous other models undergoing Green Hell testing – from the upcoming BMW M4 to hulking examples of the Mercedes-Benz roster, such as the GLS AMG or even a possible new generation Maybach S-Class.
Porsche was not shy in bringing all of its top guns at the party either, because the hot new GT3 (in Touring configuration, with retractable wing), GT4, and GT4 RS were joined by various other siblings – among them the Cayman GT4, a spectacular 911 Turbo with a “ducktail” spoiler, 911 Targa, and even the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo.
Of course, the new GT3 Touring and GT4 RS easily stole the show – visually and acoustically – especially because at one point they joined forces for a little get-together. Caught from the rear, it was pretty obvious the main differences will boil down to the new type of wing the latter sports. In our book, on the other hand, the 911 GT3 Touring looks just as sensational when deploying its retractable rear wing...
It seems we are not the only ones, because Tim Burton – the famous YouTuber professionally known as Shmee150, not the legendary cinematographer – has decided to casually walk around the premises in search for the latest and greatest models from Porsche.
And when we say casually, we mean he was there specifically to catch sight and listen to the howling sound of the flat-six engines hitting the surrounding hills. Of course, the industry pool is open to everyone, which means among the crop of vehicles there’s always bound to be a surprise or two.
For example, if he is correct in his assumptions, under a pretty heavy camouflage Hyundai was hiding its next high-performance version from the N division, the i20 N (take this with a grain of salt, perhaps he was mistaken and that was the recently teased i30 N).
Otherwise, we got amazing sounding looks at numerous other models undergoing Green Hell testing – from the upcoming BMW M4 to hulking examples of the Mercedes-Benz roster, such as the GLS AMG or even a possible new generation Maybach S-Class.
Porsche was not shy in bringing all of its top guns at the party either, because the hot new GT3 (in Touring configuration, with retractable wing), GT4, and GT4 RS were joined by various other siblings – among them the Cayman GT4, a spectacular 911 Turbo with a “ducktail” spoiler, 911 Targa, and even the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo.
Of course, the new GT3 Touring and GT4 RS easily stole the show – visually and acoustically – especially because at one point they joined forces for a little get-together. Caught from the rear, it was pretty obvious the main differences will boil down to the new type of wing the latter sports. In our book, on the other hand, the 911 GT3 Touring looks just as sensational when deploying its retractable rear wing...