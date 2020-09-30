Renting Former F1 Driver a Car to Lap the 'Ring Will Net You a Loss, Apparently

Last week, a certain Robert Kubica came into Misha Charoudin's Apex Nurburg and asked to rent a car for a few laps around the racetrack next door. You can check out that video here if you're not up to speed.
If you've watched any of Robert's races, whether it's Formula One, WRC, or DTM, you'll know the Polish driver isn't the kind to take things lightly. Actually, not knowing when to temper himself is probably one of the main reasons he doesn't have a more stuffed trophy cabinet. On the flip side, it's also why he has so many fans, so you win some, you lose some.
After this whole experience on the 'Ring, it's safe to assume Robert has made another fan, if not even a friend, in Misha. He did invite the former Formula One driver to join his team in some upcoming competition, to which Kubica cheekily replied "you know I'm expensive", so you can see a little bromance kicking off there.
Since his clip featuring the Pole was his most successful yet, Misha decided to follow up by showing the aftermath of Kubica's 36 laps (yes, 36) of the Nürburgring. As you would expect, the BMW M4 took some punishing with most things that go as consumables needing replacing afterward.
We suspect Misha had further reasons to release this clip as some people (wrongly) suggested he might have been scared during his passenger lap, and he wanted to clear the air about that as well - which he does pretty convincingly.
The bulk of the video, however, consists of one of his employees - a very likable British fellow that goes by the name of George - going through everything that needed checking, repairing, or replacing after Robert's hardcore marathon out on the track. Let's just say it's a pretty hefty list.
It was also an expensive one. In case you were curious, it will apparently cost you around €7,000 ($8.2k) to do 36 laps on the Nordschleife in a rented BMW M4. When you do it, that will translate into a decent profit for Apex Nurburg. When Robert Kubica does it, it turns out the balance starts with a minus.
Not that anyone's complaining. You can tell that both Misha and George hold absolutely no grudge against Robert and are even bemused by how much wear (and even damage) the pro driver's outing on the track was able to produce. They know cars are made to be driven, so they're not going to hold that against anybody.
