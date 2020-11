Crashed Ford GT With Salvage Title Certificate Is Up for Grabs on Copart

Over the course of two years, the Ford Motor Company produced 4,038 units of the supercharged V8-engined supercar. As the headline implies, one of them is featured on Copart with a salvage title certificate that means the DMV declared it a total loss.The 2006 model is described as having damage “all over” the place, but despite the pitiful condition, Copart estimates the retail value at $312,395. Pardon my French, but that kind of greenback is – dare I say it – wishful thinking. For reference, collector car insurance expert Hagerty lists the 2006 Ford GT with an average value of $265k.Currently located in Oregon, this fellow is described as an “upcoming lot” by the online auction house. Copart doesn’t mention how the car was mangled so badly, but a simple look at the rear end is enough to understand that the structural damage isn’t repairable. A rear-end collision this serious also translates to a damaged system, differential, and axle in addition to ancillaries such as the alternator and starter motor.You can see a fair bit of damage on the passenger and driver sides, a hood that definitely needs replacing, shattered windows, as well as broken interior trim. Given this condition, very few components and systems can be salvaged from this Ford GT.With a bit of luck, the Ricardo-developed transaxle is one of the main contenders. Of course, the 5.4-liter Modular V8 also comes to mind, and hand-assembled engine SVT know-how. This mill is shared with the previous-gen Shelby GT500, and the four-valve blunderbuss cranks out 550 horsepower or 558 PS.On that note, one can only wonder what the future holds for this blast from the not-so-distant past.