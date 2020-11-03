The “Cobra” Could be the Next Autonomous Motorcycle

5 Why the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept Should Go into Production

3 What is the Ford Bronco’s Crawler Gear and How it Works

2 Ford's Active Drive Assist Coming Not Just on Mach-E, But Also 2021 F-150

More on this:

Crashed Ford GT With Salvage Title Certificate Is Up for Grabs on Copart

Before it was redesigned with six-cylinder power and carbon-fiber everything, the GT was a very different animal. Not only did it feature a six-speed manual transmission, but it offered the burble that you would expect from an American car. 10 photos



The 2006 model is described as having damage “all over” the place, but despite the pitiful condition, Copart estimates the retail value at $312,395. Pardon my French, but that kind of greenback is – dare I say it – wishful thinking. For reference, collector car insurance expert Hagerty lists the



Currently located in Oregon, this fellow is described as an “upcoming lot” by the online auction house. Copart doesn’t mention how the car was mangled so badly, but a simple look at the rear end is enough to understand that the structural damage isn’t repairable. A rear-end collision this serious also translates to a damaged system, differential, and axle in addition to ancillaries such as the alternator and starter motor.



You can see a fair bit of damage on the passenger and driver sides, a hood that definitely needs replacing, shattered windows, as well as broken interior trim. Given this condition, very few components and systems can be salvaged from this Ford GT.



With a bit of luck, the Ricardo-developed transaxle is one of the main contenders. Of course, the 5.4-liter Modular V8 also comes to mind, and hand-assembled engine SVT know-how. This mill is shared with the previous-gen Shelby GT500, and the four-valve blunderbuss cranks out 550 horsepower or 558 PS.



On that note, one can only wonder what the future holds for this blast from the not-so-distant past. Over the course of two years, the Ford Motor Company produced 4,038 units of the supercharged V8-engined supercar. As the headline implies, one of them is featured on Copart with a salvage title certificate that means the DMV declared it a total loss.The 2006 model is described as having damage “all over” the place, but despite the pitiful condition, Copart estimates the retail value at $312,395. Pardon my French, but that kind of greenback is – dare I say it – wishful thinking. For reference, collector car insurance expert Hagerty lists the 2006 Ford GT with an average value of $265k.Currently located in Oregon, this fellow is described as an “upcoming lot” by the online auction house. Copart doesn’t mention how the car was mangled so badly, but a simple look at the rear end is enough to understand that the structural damage isn’t repairable. A rear-end collision this serious also translates to a damaged system, differential, and axle in addition to ancillaries such as the alternator and starter motor.You can see a fair bit of damage on the passenger and driver sides, a hood that definitely needs replacing, shattered windows, as well as broken interior trim. Given this condition, very few components and systems can be salvaged from this Ford GT.With a bit of luck, the Ricardo-developed transaxle is one of the main contenders. Of course, the 5.4-liter Modular V8 also comes to mind, and hand-assembled engine SVT know-how. This mill is shared with the previous-gen Shelby GT500, and the four-valve blunderbuss cranks out 550 horsepower or 558 PS.On that note, one can only wonder what the future holds for this blast from the not-so-distant past.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.