2019 Corvette ZR1 Setting Nurburgring Lap Time, Aims at Porsche 911 GT2 RS

We love bringing you the moment that portrays the carmakers delivering on their go-fast promises and the freshest example of the sort involved the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Nurburgring.

7 photos



We'll remind you that 2017 saw the Golden Bowtie delivering the quickest muscle car Green Hell chronograph number, with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE managing to blitz the Ring in



Of course, this only pushed our expectations for the ZR1 lap time even higher. And we can use the lap time of the C7-generation Corvette Z06 as a reference point, with the supercar having lapped the track in



Returning to the 2019 ZR1, we also saw multiple prototypes flying on the Nurburgring last year, with some of these even having cameras



Nevertheless, as GM promised, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 beast has now returned to the Nurburgring. And you can check out a red example of the animal attacking the Nordschleife in the piece of footage below.



In case you're wondering why the machine comes with a DIY-like exhaust, you should know that the blown monster is too loud for the Nurburgring, so the engineers had to come up with a silencing solution.



Even so, the test car comes with an overly meaty growl, as you'll notice in the clip.



We have no doubts that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will become a member of the sub-7 club. Heck, the dark corners of the Internet even talk about the slab of America threatening the production car lap record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (think: 6:47).



The sheer idea of the world's toughest racetrack and a 755 hp (765 PS) rear-wheel-drive machine being put into the same sentence is enough to grab our attention. And this is what happened in the past, when Chevrolet announced it would wait for the 2018 Nordschleife season before unleashing the full might of the C7-gen ZR1.We'll remind you that 2017 saw the Golden Bowtie delivering the quickest muscle car Green Hell chronograph number, with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE managing to blitz the Ring in 7:16 Of course, this only pushed our expectations for the ZR1 lap time even higher. And we can use the lap time of the C7-generation Corvette Z06 as a reference point, with the supercar having lapped the track in 7:14 . Keep in mind that the said stopwatch number was achieved using a manual tranny and during a test performed by German magazine Sport Auto, not an official session.Returning to the 2019 ZR1, we also saw multiple prototypes flying on the Nurburgring last year, with some of these even having cameras strapped to their noses.Nevertheless, as GM promised, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 beast has now returned to the Nurburgring. And you can check out a red example of the animal attacking the Nordschleife in the piece of footage below.In case you're wondering why the machine comes with a DIY-like exhaust, you should know that the blown monster is too loud for the Nurburgring, so the engineers had to come up with a silencing solution.Even so, the test car comes with an overly meaty growl, as you'll notice in the clip.We have no doubts that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will become a member of the sub-7 club. Heck, the dark corners of the Internet even talk about the slab of America threatening the production car lap record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (think: 6:47).