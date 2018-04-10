Spyshots: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Hits The Nurburgring, Has Nostrils

More on this:

1 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Serious On Aero In Newest Spy Shots

2 Lamborghini Huracan Races Tuned E90 BMW 3 Series on the Street, Hilarity Ensues

3 Rosso Mars Lamborghini Urus Looks like a Plus-Sized Supercar in Frankfurt

4 Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota Prototype Reveals Huge Rear Wing in New Spyshots

5 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Spied with Aggressive Aero, Gets Closer to Production