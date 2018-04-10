Spyshots: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Hits The Nurburgring, Has Nostrils

We’ve known since February that Lamborghini will bring back the SVJ for the most extreme interpretation of the Aventador. In a similar fashion, we’ve known ever since the Huracan Performante came out that the V12-engined flagship is up for a similar treatment, albeit with a name that harks all the way back to the Miura.
First things first, the Miura P400 Jota and P400 SV/J came to be from a development driver’s ambitions. Bob Wallace is his name, with the SV/J going into production in limited numbers after some well-to-do people heard about Wallace's racing prototype. People who include Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.
The Aventador SVJ, by comparison, isn’t based on a racecar. It’s an evolution of the Aventador S and the successor of the Aventador SV, packing up to 800 horsepower from 6.5 liters of twelve-cylinder madness. Rear-wheel steering and Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva are also on the menu, as you can tell from the first spy photos of the SuperVeloce Jota on the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. Regarding the ALA, this set of photos reveals the "front nostrils" better than previous pics.
And speaking of the Green Hell, the Huracan Perfomante is up there with the best of them, lapping the circuit in 6 minutes and 52 seconds. It remains to be seen if the Aventador SVJ can crack that, and if it does, you can bet your two cents that Lamborghini will pop some expensive champagne to celebrate. After all, the point the SVJ has to prove is that it’s quicker than almighty Porsche 918 Spyder (6:57).
Speaking of the 918 Spyder’s time, the SuperVeloce lapped the ‘Ring in 6 minutes and 59 seconds. With this information at our disposal, it’s certain the Aventador SVJ can crack 6:57 on the 20.8-kilometer, 154-turn circuit. These being said, the lap to rule all Nurburgring records is the one set by Stefan Bellof in the Porsche 956 in 1983, clocking 6:11 during qualifying for the 1,000-kilometer Sports Car race.
As with the SV and SV Roadster, the SVJ will be offered in open-top configuration at some point in the future. And like both SuperVeloce models, the Jota will fetch a pretty penny when it goes on sale, as in $500,000-plus for the fixed-head coupe.
