Spyshots: 2019 Audi TT RS Facelift Testing at the Nurburgring

Audi began testing minor updates for the TT Coupe and Roadster last year. Even the TTS versions have been spotted before, but we're now dealing with the first sighting of the RS performance version.
Despite the camouflage, we expect design changes to be kept to a minimum. After all, the point of a sports car is to look fast, not copy the design of Audi's updated continuously sedans.
However, we can see the brand new air intake taking a central part in the redesigned front bumper. There are two ways in which this can go: the eclectic look of the RS4 or the stuff we recently saw on the R8 facelift.
Around the back, the TT RS sports a new wing with taller winglets on the sides. A revised rear bumper design is also on it sway. What's going on with the taillights? We honestly don't know, as the ones underneath the camouflage belong to the regular TT.
Inside, all TT RS models are likely to receive updated infotainment screens. Even AI is plausible, rivaling the stuff Mercedes-Benz installed on its new A-Class. But we're more concerned with ambient colors and Alcantara leather than the "smarts" on a sports car.
Of course, the RS model will continue to be powered by a character-rich 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. At this point, nobody knows about any power bumps, but other TT models will go up a little.
For example, the 1.8 TSI will be replaced by a 2.0-liter with 190 or 200 HP, while the base version with 231 will go up to 245 HP. Audi might or might not drop the TDI, but a new report suggests the 1.5 TFSI will be added to the range, becoming the new "TT ultra" model.
The market launch of the TT facelift range is scheduled for the end of the year in Europe and early 2019 for the United States.
