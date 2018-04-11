autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Audi TT RS Facelift Testing at the Nurburgring

11 Apr 2018, 7:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi began testing minor updates for the TT Coupe and Roadster last year. Even the TTS versions have been spotted before, but we're now dealing with the first sighting of the RS performance version.
14 photos
Audi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the NurburgringAudi TT RS Facelift Spied Testing at the Nurburgring
Despite the camouflage, we expect design changes to be kept to a minimum. After all, the point of a sports car is to look fast, not copy the design of Audi's updated continuously sedans.

However, we can see the brand new air intake taking a central part in the redesigned front bumper. There are two ways in which this can go: the eclectic look of the RS4 or the stuff we recently saw on the R8 facelift.

Around the back, the TT RS sports a new wing with taller winglets on the sides. A revised rear bumper design is also on it sway. What's going on with the taillights? We honestly don't know, as the ones underneath the camouflage belong to the regular TT.

Inside, all TT RS models are likely to receive updated infotainment screens. Even AI is plausible, rivaling the stuff Mercedes-Benz installed on its new A-Class. But we're more concerned with ambient colors and Alcantara leather than the "smarts" on a sports car.

Of course, the RS model will continue to be powered by a character-rich 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. At this point, nobody knows about any power bumps, but other TT models will go up a little.

For example, the 1.8 TSI will be replaced by a 2.0-liter with 190 or 200 HP, while the base version with 231 will go up to 245 HP. Audi might or might not drop the TDI, but a new report suggests the 1.5 TFSI will be added to the range, becoming the new "TT ultra" model.

The market launch of the TT facelift range is scheduled for the end of the year in Europe and early 2019 for the United States.
Audi TT RS Audi spyshots Nurburgring
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
AUDI models:
AUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAll AUDI models  
 
 