BMW M2 Crashes Leaving UK Car Show, Hits Curb in Front of Porsche Dealership

With cold weather behind us, the car show season now brings aficionados from across the world plenty of reasons to jump for joy. Alas, the part that sees gear heads leaving car meets is not always that joyful, since this can easily lead to crashes. And the latest example of the kind involved a BMW M2, the kind of machine that can easily make one weak in the knees.

The recent meet we're talking about took place in the UK, with tons of go-fast machines getting together at Porsche Wolverhampton - the lineup ranged from rather modest sportscars to multiple Ferraris.Unsurprisingly, multiple drivers decided to show off while leaving the meet and things ended badly for a man behind the wheel of an M2.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the whole stunt and here's to hoping this serves as a double lesson, teaching other drivers the kind of behavior that needs to be avoided when attending such meets, as well as what reactions they should have in such extreme situations.In a good old oversteer effort, the driver pushes the car a bit too far, but the real problem doesn't start until he tries to correct the slide and that's because the man goes for an overcorrection.Thus, the Bimmer goes sliding the other way and end up hitting the curb. Ironically, the M2 climbed a roundabout right in front of the said Porsche dealership.Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the accident. As for the BMW M2 , the speed at which the accident took place was moderate, so perhaps the damage sustained by the machine wasn't all that serious.P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry, you'll find the BMW crash at the 1:51 point of the video below.