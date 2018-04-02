Honda Civic Type R Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Ruins Front and Back

The past week has been nothing short of savage in terms of Nurburgring accidents, with plenty of machines being ruined on the Green Hell. And the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yesterday was no exception. For instance, the Sunday run saw a Honda Civic Type R getting bashed on the Nordschleife.
The Japanese hot hatchback fell prey to Kallenhard, a Nurburgring corner that becomes incredibly tricky when the weather gets capricious. And since the clouds are one of the greatest enemies of Ring tourists, this twists often catches drivers out.
You see, the said bend requires almost-pedestrian speeds, along with a specific line in order to be negotiated safely when the track is in any other condition than dry.
Well, the driver of the hot hatch did approach the twist at moderate speed and, thanks to the custom exhaust installed on the car, we can hear that he didn't abuse the throttle.
Alas, the Civic Type R showcased its typical lift-off oversteer behavior, with the tail stepping out long after the machine passed the apex.
Of course, tires play a crucial role in such cases and, if we zoom in on the piece of footage documenting the accident, it seems that the groves in the tires don't recommend these as rain-friendly units.
While the driver tried to fight the machine, his countersteer maneuvers were in vain. And it didn't take long until the front-wheel-drive toy met the guardrail on the left side of the track.
The impact managed to ruin the nose of the Honda, with the Civic bouncing right back into the barrier after the initial impact. As such, the spicy hatchback also hit the metallic element with its rear end.
Oh, and you shouldn't imagine that Kallenhard is more forgiving when it comes to rear-wheel-drive machines - here's a Mazda Miata accident example that demonstrates this.
You see, the said bend requires almost-pedestrian speeds, along with a specific line in order to be negotiated safely when the track is in any other condition than dry.
Well, the driver of the hot hatch did approach the twist at moderate speed and, thanks to the custom exhaust installed on the car, we can hear that he didn't abuse the throttle.
Alas, the Civic Type R showcased its typical lift-off oversteer behavior, with the tail stepping out long after the machine passed the apex.
Of course, tires play a crucial role in such cases and, if we zoom in on the piece of footage documenting the accident, it seems that the groves in the tires don't recommend these as rain-friendly units.
While the driver tried to fight the machine, his countersteer maneuvers were in vain. And it didn't take long until the front-wheel-drive toy met the guardrail on the left side of the track.
The impact managed to ruin the nose of the Honda, with the Civic bouncing right back into the barrier after the initial impact. As such, the spicy hatchback also hit the metallic element with its rear end.
Oh, and you shouldn't imagine that Kallenhard is more forgiving when it comes to rear-wheel-drive machines - here's a Mazda Miata accident example that demonstrates this.