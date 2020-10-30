2021 Porsche Cayenne PHEVs Have Greater Range, Starting Price of More Than €90k

Time and again, Porsche reinvented itself exactly when it needed to. Right now, after seeing the success of the Cayenne and Macan SUVs, no one is going to dare question the company’s electrification strategy, which includes an ample range of plug-in hybrids and the spectacular Taycan all-electric.
We have already seen the latter perform spectacularly against a worrisome global automotive sales backdrop triggered by the current worldwide health and economic crises. And, while Porsche is getting ready to expand the Taycan roster, it’s also diligently taking care of the rest of its electrified lineup.
When the sports car maker revealed the facelifted Panamera range, it provided its fans not only with a new performance-oriented plug-in hybrid Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, but also topped up the entire lineup (ICE and PHEV) with a new flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Now, it decided it was also high time it upgraded one of the most successful models in its range – the Cayenne SUV. Without actually delivering all the goodies associated with a regular facelift, Porsche has instead cranked up the electric range for every 2021 model year Cayenne plug-in hybrid model. And it did that by simply increasing the battery capacity.
As such, the gross capacity of the high-voltage assembly has grown from the predecessor’s 14.1 kWh to Panamera’s standard of 17.9 kWh. According to ratings based on the WLTP EAER City cycle, the Cayenne E-Hybrid will provide an all-electric range of up to 48 km (almost 30 miles), while the top-of-the-line Turbo S E-Hybrid will cover up to 42 km (26 miles).
The electric powertrain is the same for all Cayenne PHEVs, delivering 100 kW (136 ps / 134 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.), which is enough for a maximum speed of 135 kph (84 mph) in pure electric mode. The 2021 MY Cayenne E-Hybrids also come with optimized driving modes to improve either efficiency or performance, while also featuring a reworked charging strategy.
At home in Germany, pricing for the Cayenne E-Hybrid kicks off at 90,447 euros – which is a lot more than what Porsche is asking in the United States, where it starts at $81,800 (quotation valid for the current U.S.-spec, though). A Coupé E-Hybrid goes for €95,087, while the flagship Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid goes for 170,023 and 174,083 euros, respectively.
