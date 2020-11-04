Great Way to Reinvent the C4 Chevrolet Corvette Includes C6 ZR-1 LS9 Engine Swap

Given how Chevrolet produced the C4 generation of the Corvette from 1983 to 1996, it’s not exactly the most likely candidate for a custom project. It’s not old enough for a restomod, and still adequately modern when discussing late model years. Still, if you really know what you’re doing, there’s a way of breathing a new lease of life into it.
It could be the case with Harold Chapman and his understated 1987 Chevrolet Corvette. Basically, the only dead giveaway that something (crazy) happened underneath the dark cherry body has to do with that humongous bronze Forgeline wheel and tire set...
But, since Chapman is the shop owner of Customs and Hot Rods of Andice, Texas, we have a big hint that he knew what he was doing with this revival project for the not so universally appreciated C4 Corvette.
By the way, even though it’s not exactly the most popular generation, we should all remember that its ZR-1 version managed an interesting record back in the day - achieving a 24-hour, 5,000-mile, speed of 175 mph / 282 kph.
We bet the low-key, unsuspecting look is exactly what the owner wished for – because everything else is virtually set up to shame high-performance vehicles that dare mock the C4’s legacy. While everything ultimately leads back to that monster of an LS9 under the hood, the build also packs other important upgrades.
There’s also the 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission sending the ferocious power to a Hammerhead 12-bolt IRS differential and the upgraded axles, Ridetech C4 coilover suspension, the customary Wilwood brakes, as well as those spectacular monoblock GS1R Forgeline alloys to discuss.
And, as far as the engine is concerned, the selection is quite logical and as supercharged as possible – the swap occurred courtesy of a Chevrolet Performance Connect and Cruise LS9 crate pack that was installed by The Car Shop in Temple, Texas.
Now, the project looks sublime, but probably no one really wants to remember the costs anymore, not even the owner...
