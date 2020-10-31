Porsche 911 Longtail Looks Like a Mid-Engined Machine

View this post on Instagram

As promised, here it is!! My "SINISTER" 991 design! 6 - - As I mentioned yesterday, 5 years ago I came up with a concept for the 991 utilizing a Mclaren 650s styled front bumper, I pushed it a bit further & gave it a @lto_livetooffend kit & a few other additions. I wanted to update it and give it some character & flare worthy of the future. Trying to keep things fresh but classy as well. Oh yeah, it's got a..different heart as well... - - Let me know which shot is your favourite!! - - @Porsche #art #design #3d #porsche #911 #991 #lto #livetooffend #widebody #future #scifi #cyberpunk #mclaren #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #donutmedia #raceservice #messerwheels #fans #hypebeast

