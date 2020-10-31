Porsche 911 Longtail Looks Like a Mid-Engined Machine

Of course, the Macca front end is just a part of the visual game, with another important feature coming from the monstrous widebody - the massive overfenders are linked by dynamic-looking side skirt extensions.
And the transparent aerodiscs covering the custom wheels of the machine look like they came from a galaxy far, far away - truth be told, this entire design was born in the mind of digital artist Khyzyl Saleem.
Nevertheless, the most impressive part of the aero transformation involves the posterior. This is where we get an impression of a Longtail approach, thanks to the aero-wraparound look that derives from the said overfenders, together with the LED light clusters and the neatly finished bumper removal.
And while McLaren's current road cars make use of the Longtail moniker, any Porschephile will remind you that such an approach can also be traced back to Porsche's famous racing pedigree.
At least from where we're standing, the front view makes this 911 look a bit like a Cayman. Exterior aside, this Neunelfer might just be mid-engined now, with the tranny possibly sitting behind the rear axle and the engine having potentially taken the place of the first (this trick is not unlike the one the 911 RSR racecar introduced back in 2016).
Oh, and leave it to those top-mounted turbos to put on a show while providing enough boost to ensure this beast means business.
As promised, here it is!! My "SINISTER" 991 design! 6 - - As I mentioned yesterday, 5 years ago I came up with a concept for the 991 utilizing a Mclaren 650s styled front bumper, I pushed it a bit further & gave it a @lto_livetooffend kit & a few other additions. I wanted to update it and give it some character & flare worthy of the future. Trying to keep things fresh but classy as well. Oh yeah, it's got a..different heart as well... - - Let me know which shot is your favourite!! - - @Porsche #art #design #3d #porsche #911 #991 #lto #livetooffend #widebody #future #scifi #cyberpunk #mclaren #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #donutmedia #raceservice #messerwheels #fans #hypebeast