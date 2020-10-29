Steady Growth: Classic Porsche 911 SC Looks Tiny Next to New 911 Carrera S

Almost all modern cars have grown in size over the years, usually for the sake of practicality. But this is also true for a sports car like the Porsche 911, as this interesting batch of photos proves.
Many sports cars of that era are tiny by today's standards, with cabins that are difficult to get into. There are other benefits to growth, like stability and room for technology. Critics of the brand often say 911 design is stagnant, that the never really changes. But while looking at these two generations, owned by Paul Steinbruner, we realized the iconic Porsche changed by quite a bit.
The 992 generation is perhaps the best one to prove Porsche design can occasionally make leaps. It comes standard with wider rear fenders, which dwarf those of the 911 SC seen here. You can also tell how engineers pushed the flat-6 engine further into the body for balance and opted for a long wheelbase.
With oversized wheels wrapped in skinny tires and massive oval exhausts, a modern Carrera S is way more aggressive. But the Porsche script between the taillights does connect the two. Also, the bumper overrides for the American market must have influenced the 2020 car's black plastic insert because it's in the same spot. By the way, the classic car seems to be sporting the so-called Fuchs 7's and 8's for the best vintage look.
There are many popular sports cars, but we can't think of anything more successful than the 911, having uninterrupted lineage from the early 1960s until today. Perhaps the Ford Mustang can compete with that heritage, but where the pony has been hit-and-miss, the Neunelfer found a formula that works and stuck to it. It's like betting on cryptos versus a diversified portfolio.
