Porsche Taycan "White Sensation" Is a Widebody Warrior

It seems that everybody wants something from the Taycan these days - Porsche itself is working to bring us the wagon version, while the aftermarket industry is keen to gift Zuffenhausen's first EV with custom bits and pieces. Case in point with the rendering we have here, which envisions a widebody incarnation of the electric Grand Tourer.
Regardless of which version of the Taycan you order, the width of the vehicle stays the same. After all, this is already uber-generous, so why would you need more? Well, in the tuning world, there's always an answer to that question.
And this pixel answer comes from digital label Byparts Automotive, which has given the Porscha a bit of an OEM+ look (think: this virtual package builds on the factory appearance, albeit without taking things that deep down the customization rabbit hole).
For starters, we're looking at overfenders: while those up front pack some extra air intakes, the ones at the back feature a floating design, so they don't fully cover the wheels (check out the posterior view).
Then we have the aero armor fitted to the lower side of the car, with this consisting of the front splitter, the side skirt extensions and the rear diffuser, with the latter being the most noticeable piece of airflow manipulation fitted to the vehicle.
If we look past those Aerodisc covers, we'll find Dillinger MM1 wheels, with their flamboyant design having a serious impact on the look of the car. And while the Taycan does come with three-chamber air springs from the factory, this setup might just see the car sitting even lower.
It's too early to tell if this kit will make it to the real world, as is the case with Prior Design's widebody Taycan. Nevertheless, if you're willing to know more about electric Porsche, you can check out our track test (you'll find a TLDR version in the YouTube clip below).
It's too early to tell if this kit will make it to the real world, as is the case with Prior Design's widebody Taycan. Nevertheless, if you're willing to know more about electric Porsche, you can check out our track test (you'll find a TLDR version in the YouTube clip below).