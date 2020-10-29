2021 Ford Bronco V8 Swap Incoming, Hennessey VelociRaptor Promises 750 HP

If there’s something that Bronco reservation holders don’t like about the mid-size SUV, the lack of a V8 option would be very high on their list. Ford doesn’t plan to offer eight cylinders anytime soon, and this brings us to Hennessey Performance Engineering and a supercharged Coyote crate engine that cranks out 750 horsepower.
The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and this combo is good enough for 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds. Other upgrades include a scooped hood, chunky mud-terrain tires wrapped around larger wheels, a lift kit, a stainless-steel exhaust, “and more.” By that, the Texas-based tuner refers to a racing livery like the one in the rendering before your eyes. A custom leather interior is worthy of mentioning as well, along with a custom front grille.
Backed up by three years or 36,000 miles of limited warranty, the VelociRaptor V8 Bronco will set you back $225,000 plus shipping costs. Yes, you’ve read that right. Given the prohibitive price point, Hennessey decided to keep things special by limiting production for the 2021 model year to 24 units, available with two or four doors.
“Over the past two years, we have built over 70 units of the second-gen Ford Raptor for our customers by removing the EcoBoost V6 and replacing it with the same 750-horsepower supercharged V8,” declared founder and chief executive officer John Hennessey. “We look forward to taking the new Bronco to the next level and beyond.”
Remember how many reservation holders were angry at the Blue Oval for limiting the Sasquatch Package to the 10-speed automatic transmission? By “next level and beyond,” John may also consider the seven-speed stick shift for the most hardcore Bronco enthusiasts out there. You know, those that really need the 94.7:1 crawl ratio.
If you’re on a tighter budget, fret not because PaxPower is also developing a Coyote V8 swap for the Bronco. This alternative is expected to cost $30,000 over the donor vehicle and an additional $15,000 for a 758-horsepower supercharger upgrade. Oh, and by the way, PaxPower has also hinted that a manual tranny may be “possible.”
