Lifted 2021 Ford Bronco "SEMA Star" Looks Like a Heavy Hitter

14 Jul 2020, 19:01 UTC ·
We all have different ways of regarding the brand spanking new 2021 Ford Bronco, from the joy of those who have already submitted reservations, sharing this on social media, to the feelings experienced by Jeep Wrangler owners. Well, the aftermarket world is already rubbing its gloves in excitement and we are now here to talk about such a proposal.
The initiative, which is portrayed here in the form of a rendering (the newcomer doesn't land in the real world until next year), comes from a specialist dubbed Maxlider Brothers Customs.

Based just outside Chicago, the label has already earned its Bronco stripes by introducing a standout classic Bronco build at the 2017 edition of the SEMA show, among others (this was launched to thank Ford for working to give us a new Bronco). As explained in the Instagram post below, which shows the said renderings (pixel tip to Innov8designlab), you can have your local Blue Oval dealer drop-ship the new car directly to the shop for the project.

Now, Ford already offers two- and four-door incarnations of the Bronco, in six trim levels, plus an uber-gifted First Edition, with many of these packing top-notch offroading hardware. Nevertheless, this proposal does away with the independent front suspension, which is there to ensure a mix of on-road refinement and offroad capability, so the vehicle now comes with a pair of solid axles.

To put it shortly, we're looking at a lift kit involving the said hardware and more, with the goodies being supplied by BDS Suspension and Fox. Oh, and the developer will work on your Bronco regardless of the number of doors. However, those are just the bits sitting underneath the vehicle.

Other custom touches include the steel front bumper, with its bull bar and its winch, as well as the hauling (and lighting) goodies found at the top.

Frankly, we're expecting a more complete build that should swipe us off our feet in early November 2021, when the SEMA show normally takes place (by the way, here are some of the projects coming to this year's edition of the Vegas event, providing that the show isn't affected by the global health crisis - fingers crossed).

 
 
 
 
Introducing the new 2021 @maxlidermotors Bronco!!! . Available in 2 or 4-door models featuring the @bdssuspensions & @fox lift kit! . Ford did an incredible job with the @fordbronco and we are going to take it to an entirely new level. . NOW TAKING $500 DEPOSITS - EMAIL SALES@MAXLIDERBROS.COM ! . We are an authorized drop-ship location for Ford - just order from your local Ford dealer and have them drop-ship to our shop for the build! . Render: @innov8designlab . . #maxliderbroncos . . . . #maxliderbrothers #maxlidermotors #earlybronco #fordsofinstagram #fordbronco #vintagebronco #classicbronco #offroading #offroadnation #4x4 #2021bronco #2020bronco

A post shared by Maxlider Brothers Customs (@maxlidermotors) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

