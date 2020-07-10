The Most Powerful Subaru Crosstrek Ever Priced Just $100 More Than 2020MY

Subaru has a bizarre way of doing business, but it somehow works. Clearly not as in-your-face aggressive as some other carmakers, the Japanese company established itself over the years as a maker of dependable cars, especially in the U.S.
This particular market, more SUV hungry than ever, is where Subaru is selling the Crosstrek. Having come to life in 2012 as the successor of the Outback Sport as a generally speaking a more proper SUV, the nameplate has been a constant sight on American roads.
In June 2020, Subaru announced the launch of the 2021 model year of the model, a mild facelift that also comes with some powertrain upgrades. And now it’s time learn a thing or two about the price for the new SUV.
The new Crosstrek range will be made available in four trim levels, namely Sport, Limited, Base, and Premium. The first two are powered by the same 2.5-liter boxer engine, already deployed on the Forester since 2019 (182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque, the most power ever to be gifted to the Crosstrek range), while the last two use a 2.0-liter boxer good for 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The engines can be paired to either a continuously variable transmission or a 6-speed manual.
The entire range received a minor visual upgrade, coming in the form of redesigned wheels and a front fascia.
The new version of the Crosstrek will become available for purchase later this summer. The Base model with the 6-speed manual is priced from $23,295, including destination and delivery, while the top of the range Limited with CVT sells from $31,440.
For all the versions of the Crosstrek, there’s a price hike of just $100 over last year’s prices according to the Japanese carmaker.
Full details on the changes prepared for this year can be found in the press release section below.
