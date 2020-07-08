The GM and Segway Puma - Dream v.s. Reality

Subaru, Bring the Hot-Selling WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp to the U.S. Right Now!

Do you remember the good old times when Subaru and Mitsubishi were trading STI and Evo blows that reverberated in terms of sales and fan-served special editions? Unfortunately, those days are forever gone, and we now only get things like the new Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport # , limited to just 500 examples and all destined to forever remain in Japan. 9 photos



Why on Earth is Subaru so hell bent on keeping all these sweet performance special editions confined to the island nation of Japan is anybody's guess. And do not tell us about the technical difficulties of steering wheel and pedal switch from right to left. Find a different angle. Because that one is already cooked past the boiling point.



After all, Subaru STI products are available in the US – from the



The WRX S4 STI Sport # (Sharp) is a clear sign that Subaru’s performance mojo is just as present as ever. The Japanese company just announced the latest special-edition model of the performance sedan and already on the official page there is a message that all 500 cars have been ordered.



The version comes with a slew of Subaru Tecnica International bits and pieces - a new, black under spoiler, 18-inch blacked out aluminum alloys, a dark gray silica grille, Recaro front and back seats, ultra-suede steering wheel, as well as a host of suspension upgrades. Deliveries will start at the end of August.



Any other Japanese fans of the model will have to contend with ordering the slightly modified WRX S4 with the newly introduced unique trim ‘STI Sport EyeSight’. It makes use of the standard FA20 turbocharged 2.0-liter boxer that comes with 296 HP (221 kW ) and 295 lb.-ft (400 Nm).



For more information on the S4 please check the press release attached below.



