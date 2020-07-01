The Latest Subaru Software Update Could Be Good News for Android Auto Users

5 Subaru Impreza WRX STI “Subarute” Pickup Conversion Is Real and It's Awesome



It remains to be seen everything is going to work with this new software update, as we’re still in the early days of the portrait mode on Android Auto in Subaru cars. And while this is good news at first glance, there’s more about this story.First and foremost, this is unofficial information that comes from someone claiming to be working for Subaru. According to one of their posts on reddit , the carmaker rolled out a new software update on June 24, and this one introduced support for portrait mode for Apple CarPlay.“I haven't had a chance to try Android Auto on the new software and the bulletin doesn't specifically say that it as it to Android Auto only CarPlay but if it's not there I'm sure it's coming soon,” they say.So technically, with this software update, Subaru cars should be able to run Android Auto and CarPlay in portrait mode. However, as far as AA is concerned, it’s not as easy as it sounds.At this point, it’s still not clear if Android Auto itself can run in portrait mode, and it’s all because the app might not be ready to take full advantage of the screen estate when such a display is being used. Someone says on reddit that support for portrait modes on this type of screens is already there in Android Auto, albeit manufacturers themselves need to implement it into their own head units.For now, however, the good news is that the portrait mode is coming to Subaru cars, first on CarPlay and possibly on Android Auto rather sooner than later.But as many Subaru owners found out the hard way, software updates aren’t always the best news. Not a long time ago, several drivers discovered that after installing new updates released by Subaru, Android Auto ended up entirely broken , as the app wasn’t launched when Samsung phones were connected to head units.It remains to be seen everything is going to work with this new software update, as we’re still in the early days of the portrait mode on Android Auto in Subaru cars.