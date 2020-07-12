Tesla Model Y Price Lowered by $3,000 to $49,990

At the present moment, the Model Y is the hottest Tesla of them all. However, it’s also inaccessible to many people due to the rather high starting price excluding potential savings.
Elon Musk’s company knows it all too well, which is why the Model Y now costs $3,000 less than before. Before taxes and incentives, the Long Range AWD kicks off at $49,990 while the Performance levels up to $59,990 with the Performance Package as standard.
There’s no denying the Model Y still is out of the reach of many, though, but the price cut should help the electric crossover move more units in these troubled times for every business in the United States of America. It’s also worth highlighting that Tesla has previously reduced prices of the S, X, and 3 as economies of scale and production improved.
At what cost, you may be wondering? Time and again, plenty of customers have posted pictures and videos of sub-par build quality and paint imperfections, affecting the Model 3 and Model Y more than the automaker’s full-size vehicles. Keeping sales strong, however, is a must for Tesla’s financial wellbeing during this terrible health crisis.
Pearl White Multi-Coat is a no-cost color for the Model Y while Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, and Deep Blue Metallic add $1,000 to the tally. Red Multi-Coat is the most expensive paint option, retailing at $2k for both the Long Range and Performance.
20-inch Induction wheels also add $2,000 to the price, and a tow hitch capable of pulling up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) costs $1,000. Tesla continues to offer a seven-seat interior at $3,000 but this option isn’t available at the time of writing. The most expensive add-on is Full Self-Driving Capability for the Autopilot at $8,000. The configurator for the Model Y mentions that "Autosteer on city streets" is coming later this year.
At the beginning of July, the Palo Alto-based automaker published the production and delivery figures for the second quarter of 2020. The Model 3 and Model Y totaled 75,946 and 80,050 units combined, making them far more successful for Tesla than the S and X. If you order a 3 or Y right now, you’ll have to wait between four and eight weeks for delivery.
