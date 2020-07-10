Lincoln Goes Monochrome on Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator

Lincoln is bowing down in front of the inevitable, refocusing its strategy on the SUVs in its lineup. Every single detail counts right now, so the American automaker has decided to bring down the successful Monochromatic Package from the Navigator onto the rest of the crossover lineup. Personalization choices will include not just one, but four colors.
Lincoln has decided to transform itself into a direct opponent of the GMC and Jeep brands – the Continental and MKZ will be retired from the automaker’s 2021 model year lineup. And so, here goes the story that Lincoln is fully invested into its range of SUVs: Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and the big Navigator. Naturally, the range needs some pampering from time to time, otherwise one might forget about the brand’s existence.
Of course, Lincoln sending its passenger cars to the retirement house is entirely in line with parent Ford Motor Company’s own strategy for the Ford brand – in America only the best-selling sports car in the world, the Mustang, hasn’t bit the dust already. Thus, Lincoln is faced with a conundrum – all four SUVs in its range are rather new and there is only so much buzz you can create around them without really upgrading anything.
No problem, because the marketing gurus over at Lincoln found a fast solution – and voila the Navigator lends its brothers in arms the Monochromatic Package. While dual-tone colors were all the rage a few years back in the premium segment, they have been popularized enough for luxury customers to stop wanting them. So, back to the basics because there is nothing more exotic than simplicity.
The Monochromatic Package for the Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator includes four color choices: Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, Infinite Black and now Asher Gray. The modifications of this exterior package also include the Lincoln corporate grille and name insignia in the color of choice, while clients can specify a set of custom 20- or 22-inch black alloys.
