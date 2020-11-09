More on this:

A Look at the Upgrades of the 2021 Hellcrate Redeye Supercharged HEMI

If the 707 hp Hemi Hellcat engine was a step too slow for your project car, Mopar has you covered with the release of the new Hellcrate Redeye Supercharged HEMI that can spit out 100 more horses while benefitting from many upgrades.



The engine was named Hellcat after the glorious Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter plane that helped U.S. forces win the air battle for the Pacific during the Second World War.



At the time, it was the most powerful engine produced by Chrysler and the most powerful engine fitted to a mass-produced muscle car ever.



A crate version of the Hellcat dubbed the Hellcrate was made available in 2017. It comes with chassis and engine harnesses, accelerator pedal, oxygen sensor, charge air temp sensor, power distribution center, and a powertrain control module.



The engine was so successful that FCA decided not to limit it to muscle cars, giving birth to the insanely fast muscle SUV , the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.







Since good engines can always be better, the engineers made the Hellcat more powerful for the 2019 Dodge Challenger model year.



The upgraded unit called the Hellcat Redeye that powers the 2019 SRT Demon and 2020 SRT Redeye Challengers features several upgrades and will now be available to order as a crate engine kit.



The powerplant has the same 6.2-liter displacement as the ‘standard’ Hellcat but produces 807 hp, which makes it the most powerful production V8 in muscle car history.







To accommodate this modification, a new forged alloy steel crankshaft with 90.9-millimeter stroke and revised balancing is added. Also, the crank bearing surfaces, and main bearing clearances are optimized to deal with the higher power output.



Moreover, the upgraded camshaft is made from gun-drilled 5150 steel alloy to facilitate higher RPMs and decrease weight.



The piston-to-bore clearance is increased by 30-micron and the standard pistons have been replaced with forged high-strength alloy versions. New powder-forged connecting rods that use ultra-high tensile fasteners have also been added.



The valvetrain features redesigned valve-springs and rocker tips that receive 30% more oil than the previous design, improving lubrication and cooling.



Another redesigned assembly is the oil pan and windage tray, which are optimized for higher acceleration being tested to withstand forces of up to 1.8 G.



The complete engine kit includes the bigger supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump, front sump oil pan, and flexplate.



For those that wish to bundle this awesome powerplant with a manual transmission, Mopar offers the flywheel, clutch, and pressure plate assembly and connecting screws as separate parts, which can be found in their catalog.



There is also a Front-End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit that includes an alternator, power-steering pump, belts, pulleys, and mounting hardware.



