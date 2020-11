807 HP Hellcrate Redeye HEMI Crate Engine Unleashed for Pre-1976 Vehicles

After a week during which we learned Chevy is getting ready to launch a budget small-block V8 , and Ford is working on a new Predator V8 , here comes Mopar with another crate offering: the powerplant one usually gets in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.Called Hellcrate Redeye in this form, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 is rated at 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque on 91-octane pump gas. Compared to the stock Hellcrate engine, the Redeye has a larger supercharger (2.7-liters), increased boost pressure, and a higher rpm limit (6,500) – full list of differences listed in the press release section below.Mopar says this engine is intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, but we’ll probably see it used in other applications as well.“2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled to a pure performance brand with 700+ horsepower models available across the entire Dodge lineup,” said in a statement Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.“The new 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye crate engine gives any pre-1976 vehicle owner another opportunity to become a member of the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle by tapping into the Dodge//SRT power that wasn't available then, but is now.”The new Hellcrate Redeye HEMI engine is already available for order, and Mopar is asking $21,807 for it. You can have yours at this link