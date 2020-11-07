807 HP Hellcrate Redeye HEMI Crate Engine Unleashed for Pre-1976 Vehicles

The market is filled with old cars just waiting to be restored and put back on the road – all one has to do is find the right parts for the project, and their off to possibly show-winning builds. But finding the right parts is not always an easy thing to do, considering how many choices are out there. And here comes another one to complicate things even further.
After a week during which we learned Chevy is getting ready to launch a budget small-block V8, and Ford is working on a new Predator V8, here comes Mopar with another crate offering: the powerplant one usually gets in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Called Hellcrate Redeye in this form, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 is rated at 807 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque on 91-octane pump gas. Compared to the stock Hellcrate engine, the Redeye has a larger supercharger (2.7-liters), increased boost pressure, and a higher rpm limit (6,500) – full list of differences listed in the press release section below.
Mopar says this engine is intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, but we’ll probably see it used in other applications as well.
“2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled to a pure performance brand with 700+ horsepower models available across the entire Dodge lineup,” said in a statement Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.
“The new 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye crate engine gives any pre-1976 vehicle owner another opportunity to become a member of the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle by tapping into the Dodge//SRT power that wasn't available then, but is now.”
The new Hellcrate Redeye HEMI engine is already available for order, and Mopar is asking $21,807 for it. You can have yours at this link.
