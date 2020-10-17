2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Challenger Hellcat Redeye, a Gap Is Born

Especially when choosing a muscle car, a genre that delivers some of the rawest sensations available in a showroom nowadays, the idea is to pick the one that tickles your funny bone. However, there's no way we can overlook the races between these slabs of America and we are now here to see a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 duking it out with a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody.
Yes, there are sharper versions of the two big coupes out there, especially in the case of the Mopar machine - while the 'Stang can be gifted with weight-saving carbon fiber goodies, the Challenger also comes in Demon (now retired) or Super Stock (not on the streets yet) limited editions. Nevertheless, given the popularity of the models sitting before us, this battle is worthy of our full attention.
We should note that, according to YouTuber Sinister Life, who drives the GT500 and has brought us this adventure, both machines came to the velocity confrontation in stock form. Nevertheless, the Hellcat is said to pack a muffler delete and, more importantly, has seen its factory Pirelli rubber replaced with Continental units.
As such, the Hellcat Redeye's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 dominates the GT500's also-supercharged 5.2-liter motor (think: 797 hp and 707 lb-ft vs 760 hp and 625 lb-ft). Nevertheless, the Hellcat is about two passengers heavier than the GT500 (speaking of which, each of the muscle beasts had somebody riding shotgun and filming during the velocity fights). Oh, and while the automatic of the Challenger is quick, this is still no match for the Mustang's dual-clutch unit.
The duo got together on the street (please don't use this as an example and hit the track for racing), going for the usual rolling starts. In fact, the machines duked it out on four occasions, kicking things off at 60, 40 and 50 mph (the final run saw one of the drivers allowing the other to grab a bit of a head start).
