A Closer Look at the Epic V8 That Powers the Jesko and Jesko Absolut

Koenigsegg has been producing some of the most outstanding hypercars and the fastest one is the Jesko Absolut, a 1,600 horsepower aerodynamically perfected, high-speed version of the ‘standard’ Jesko. Both versions are powered by one of the most advanced V8 engines the automotive industry has ever seen.
Developed to replace the legendary Agera, Koenigsegg’s new track-focused, speed demon was introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, production will be limited to 125 units, with 40-50 units being produced each year.
Earlier this year, the high-speed Jesko Absolut version was revealed alongside the new four-seater, hybrid-powered Gemera.
It features two rear fins that replace the rear wing on the track-oriented Jesko. The car is also slightly elongated due to a rear extension that adds 85 mm (3 in) of additional length.
Koenigsegg claims that 3,000 hours were spent on the aerodynamic analysis of the Absolut and an additional 5,000 hours on engineering work. The result is a reduction in downforce from 1,400 kg (3,086 lb.) to 150 kg (331 lb.) and a drag coefficient value of only 0.278 Cd.
Powering the two Jesko versions is a sophisticated 5.0-liter (5,032 cc; 307.1 cu in) twin-turbocharged V,8 which is an improved version of the engine that was used in the Agera.
When the cars are fed ethanol-based biofuel, the power unit has a power output of 1,603 hp (1,195 kW; 1,625 PS), which is 262 more horsepower than the fastest versions of the Agera.
The engine has four valves per cylinder, each with a bore and stroke of 92 mm × 95.25 mm (3.62 by 3.75 inches) and a compression ratio of 8.6:1.
A 20-liter carbon-fiber air tank assisted by an electric compressor feeds pressurized air to the twin ceramic ball bearing turbochargers at a pressure of 20 bar (290 psi) to counter turbo lag.
Another innovation made possible by Koenigsegg’s engine architect, Dr. Thomas Johansson, introduces new ultra-light connecting rods and pistons that counter the potential increase in vibrations common for flat-plane engines.
Also aiding the goal of minimizing vibrations is the active rubber mounts first introduced on the Agera engine.
The twin-turbo V8 uses a redesigned multipoint fuel injection system. The cylinders are fitted with the world’s first individual in-cylinder pressure sensor, which allows the engine management system to efficiently monitor and control each cylinder.
Light Speed Transmission (LST).
The brutal twin-turbo V8 is the Swedish manufacturer’s most powerful engine to date and one of the most powerful internal combustion engines in the history of homologated production cars.
It stands at the heart of the Jesko and the Jesko Absolut, with the latter being the fastest production road car Koenigsegg will ever make.
Earlier this year, the high-speed Jesko Absolut version was revealed alongside the new four-seater, hybrid-powered Gemera.
It features two rear fins that replace the rear wing on the track-oriented Jesko. The car is also slightly elongated due to a rear extension that adds 85 mm (3 in) of additional length.
Koenigsegg claims that 3,000 hours were spent on the aerodynamic analysis of the Absolut and an additional 5,000 hours on engineering work. The result is a reduction in downforce from 1,400 kg (3,086 lb.) to 150 kg (331 lb.) and a drag coefficient value of only 0.278 Cd.
Powering the two Jesko versions is a sophisticated 5.0-liter (5,032 cc; 307.1 cu in) twin-turbocharged V,8 which is an improved version of the engine that was used in the Agera.
When the cars are fed ethanol-based biofuel, the power unit has a power output of 1,603 hp (1,195 kW; 1,625 PS), which is 262 more horsepower than the fastest versions of the Agera.
The engine has four valves per cylinder, each with a bore and stroke of 92 mm × 95.25 mm (3.62 by 3.75 inches) and a compression ratio of 8.6:1.
A 20-liter carbon-fiber air tank assisted by an electric compressor feeds pressurized air to the twin ceramic ball bearing turbochargers at a pressure of 20 bar (290 psi) to counter turbo lag.
Another innovation made possible by Koenigsegg’s engine architect, Dr. Thomas Johansson, introduces new ultra-light connecting rods and pistons that counter the potential increase in vibrations common for flat-plane engines.
Also aiding the goal of minimizing vibrations is the active rubber mounts first introduced on the Agera engine.
The twin-turbo V8 uses a redesigned multipoint fuel injection system. The cylinders are fitted with the world’s first individual in-cylinder pressure sensor, which allows the engine management system to efficiently monitor and control each cylinder.
Light Speed Transmission (LST).
The brutal twin-turbo V8 is the Swedish manufacturer’s most powerful engine to date and one of the most powerful internal combustion engines in the history of homologated production cars.
It stands at the heart of the Jesko and the Jesko Absolut, with the latter being the fastest production road car Koenigsegg will ever make.