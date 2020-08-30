1969 Dodge Charger Sports Digital Instrument Cluster, Destroyer Grey Paint Job

2 2023 Ford Mustang S650 to Debut in 2022, Will Be Made in Flat Rock

“If you’re familiar with Mopar, their interior is pretty ugly,” said Alex of Uribe Performance. As for the reason this 1969 model isn’t your typical restomod, the owner wanted a daily driver with a contemporary interior to boot.As the headline implies, the biggest change over the bone-stock car is the AutoMeter InVision digital instrument cluster. The virtual cockpit is complemented by “the newest Alpine head unit” and push-button start, LED ambient lighting, a one-piece headliner, brushed aluminum, Mercedes-Benz carpets, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, and custom leather upholstery for the GTO seats.The car was purchased with the 6.1-liter HEMI V8 swap already under the hood less than a year ago, and even though it’s a work in progress, the Charger is much obliged to crank out 400 horsepower. Alex told Autotopia L.A. that he would’ve preferred a Hellcat supercharged V8 instead of the free-breathing engine, but nevertheless, a blower can be easily added to the brawny motor.Made to cruise on the freeway at 80 to 85 miles per hour with the A/C blowing ice-cold, the modernized Charger “is pricey but not a half-million-dollar car.” Alex resisted the temptation of swapping the leaves out back for a four-link suspension with coilovers, primarily because the sportier setup isn’t great for daily driving. The exhaust system comprises of straight pipes to Magnaflows and two pipes, the perfect combo for a deep burble with no droning on the highway.The six-speed automatic transmission is sourced from a Dodge just like the engine, and although it's hard to tell, those are one-of-a-kind wheels. Those are three-piece customs made designed by Alex and made by LB Forged, measuring 19 by 10 and 19 by 12 inches. The 285 rubber didn’t pose a problem up front, but for the 335s out back, the fenders had to be trimmed.