2023 Ford Mustang S650 to Debut in 2022, Will Be Made in Flat Rock

Rumors regarding the S650 Mustang started popping up like mad two years ago when Ford rolled out the all-new Explorer and Lincoln the Aviator. Both are underpinned by the CD6 vehicle architecture for RWD and AWD applications, and word has it the pony car will utilize it as well.
It remains to be seen if that’s the case or if the outgoing platform will be modernized, but one thing is certain. To the point, production is starting for the 2023 model year in Flat Rock according to a Ford job listing.
The Ford-UAW contract we’ve talked in a previous story adds fuel to the fire, mentioning “derivatives” of the all-new Mustang without detailing them. This brings us to an even earlier story on autoevolution about hybridization in the guise of an “EcoBoost-type engine” with V8 levels of performance.
Fast-forward to 2020, and Automotive News found out from suppliers that the S650 will indeed launch in 2022 as a 2023 model. The cited publication also mentions the facelift coming in 2025 for the 2026 model year and a life span of 8 years. In other words, the Gen 7 Mustang will leave us in 2030.
Another “what if” that has yet to be confirmed or denied is the possibility of a V8 hybrid. It was January 2019 when the Blue Oval trademarked a Coyote with two electric motors on either side of the oil pan, translating to electric all-wheel drive if Ford applies this intellectual property to the S650 Mustang.
Can you imagine that? The Mustang with e-AWD? The blasphemy doesn’t end here, though. A source who wished to remain anonymous told Autoweek that a four-door coupe body style is possible. He jokingly added that “there’s probably going to be a fistfight over a pickup called Mustang, though.”
Chevrolet, meanwhile, is understood to have pulled the plug on the seventh generation of the Camaro in order to focus on electric vehicles such as the GMC Hummer EV. As for Dodge, head honcho Tim Kuniskis confirmed a year ago that the future of the Challenger (and Charger) is indeed electrified.
Chevrolet, meanwhile, is understood to have pulled the plug on the seventh generation of the Camaro in order to focus on electric vehicles such as the GMC Hummer EV. As for Dodge, head honcho Tim Kuniskis confirmed a year ago that the future of the Challenger (and Charger) is indeed electrified.