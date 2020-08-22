Sublime Green 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee 440 Six Pack Begs to Be Driven Hard

The Super Soco CPX Is the Fastest and Most Accessible e-Scooter

Produced between 1968 and 1971, the Super Bee wasn’t your average Dodge Coronet . It was a through-and-through muscle car with the B-body platform of the Charger, and the rarest of the lot is the 426 HEMI for obvious reasons. 29 photos



“This Super Bee has been maintained in a climate-controlled environment and used very sparingly for the past two decades,” says



Complementing the striking exterior, the cabin adds “gleaming white vinyl bucket seats” to the visual drama as well as wood grain applique for the dashboard and the Music Mater radio from the factory. The old-school Rallye tachometer and clock, space-saving spare tire, 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels, Polyglas tires from Goodyear, and a pistol-grip Hurst shifter are highlights in their own right.



The selling vendor mentions that 2013 is when the nose-heavy Super Bee “was treated to a mild freshening” consisting of an electrical check and a rebuild of the carburetors. As mentioned earlier, the A33 Track Pack is the icing on the cake thanks to the 3.54:1 rear axle from Dana with a Sure Grip differential.



