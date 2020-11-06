2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Have Opened and Supply Is Very Limited

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has had the odd honor of besting itself for the “Most Powerful SUV Ever” title when the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was presented sporting just a tad more oomph than its 2020 Jeep grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Well, bragging rights are still well deserved, even if it claimed the crown with just 3 hp – from 707 to 710 horsepower.

24 photos