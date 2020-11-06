2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Have Opened and Supply Is Very Limited

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has had the odd honor of besting itself for the “Most Powerful SUV Ever” title when the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was presented sporting just a tad more oomph than its 2020 Jeep grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Well, bragging rights are still well deserved, even if it claimed the crown with just 3 hp – from 707 to 710 horsepower.
We have already seen the new domineering SUV in all its glory on the occasion of its reveal – and even know very well how much cash needs to be shelled out for each of those 710 ponies. The 2021 Dodge Durango starts at a little over $31k, but the SRT Hellcat is a tad more expensive, at $80,995 (which is about $114 per hp).
There was just one last mystery to uncover – when exactly was FCA going to allow its Dodge dealers to open the order books for the AWD monster. Usually, even with popular models, it’s not that big of a deal the exact date a customer will be able to place an order. But, if recent history has taught us, is that we need not underestimate the power of a collectible.
Just look at how fast Ford’s Bronco completed the First Edition order quota, or even at FCA’s own 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition performance. The same could happen with the Durango SRT Hellcat, as Dodge has made it a collectible from the get-go by announcing the V8 behemoth will only be available with its 710 hp and 645 lb. ft. of torque performance credentials for the 2021 model year.
That’s right, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will be manufactured for just one model year, making it one of the most exclusive models of the brand in recent history. According to the company, the dealer order books have opened on November 6th, and first deliveries of the Hellcat version will kick off in early 2021.
By the way, the Durango SRT Hellcat is also a savvy investment – a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is actually more expensive, kicking off at a MSRP of $87,895!
Additionally, all customers ordering the SRT Hellcat will be treated to a nice freebie – a day of professional scholarship in the art of performance driving, at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona. That’s probably so Dodge can be sure everyone will be capable of taking full advantage of the capabilities, which include a 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of 3.5 seconds, as well as an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds.
