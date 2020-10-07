Cyberpunk Tesla Roadster Rendering Keeps Its Wheels Despite Being Able to Fly

Examining the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Chassis and Suspension

The apex predator of the truck world, the latest Ram 1500 TRX has been revealed this summer and it pushes the boundaries of performance pick-up trucks to new heights. 11 photos



To get the most out of this power, the engineers had an incredibly challenging task of designing the right chassis and suspension system to take advantage of this power on both on-road and the most punishing off-road conditions.



The new rolling-chassis, which resembles the frames that we see at the base of tanks, is exclusively made from thicker, optimally shaped, high-strength steel, which increases rigidity, durability and supplies better handling.







To support such a chassis and make sure the truck can clear obstacles with ease on any kind of surfaces, the suspension system had to be redesigned.



An all-new independent suspension system with active damping was chosen. Front upper and lower control arms are now made of high-strength aluminum, the front half shafts feature a new ball spline design, and overall front-wheel travel has been increased to more than 40% than the standard Ram 1500.



One feat that the engineering team focused on accomplishing was designing the rear suspension in a way that enables the truck to cope with the duties of carrying and towing demanding loads.



The result is an innovative design that uses the proven five-link coil suspension configuration and enables better articulation than a leaf spring system.



Proving that they are more than up to the task, the coils can handle a maximum payload of 1,310 pounds (595 kilograms) and give the truck a towing capability of 8,100 pounds (3674 kilograms).







Using the Dual Electronic Proportional Valves system, which supplies independent control of both compression and rebound forces of each shock, they are connected to nitrogen-charged remote reservoirs trough stainless steel braided high-pressure hoses.



The internals of the shocks use a Jounce Cut Off system to create three zones for progressive bottom-out. All modes can reach peak compression damping for the most extreme events.







Aided by these, the truck can adjust the suspension according to the terrain it has to tackle and the performance-tuned drive setting. The RAM 1500 TRX has five dynamic modes for road use: Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow, and Custom and three distinct off-road choices: Mud/Sand, Rock, and Baja.



