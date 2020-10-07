Cyberpunk Tesla Roadster Rendering Keeps Its Wheels Despite Being Able to Fly

Back in 2017 when it was first announced, the specs of the Tesla Roadster made it sound like the most futuristic car that might make it to the market. Three years later, not much has changed - it still sounds pretty out there, and it still hasn't had its launch.
During these three years, however, we've heard quite a few things about Tesla's reinterpretation of the model that started it all, the Roadster. Most notably - and you probably would have already heard about it - the fact it would get some SpaceX technology in the form of a yet undisclosed number of cold air thrusters.
A lot has been said about these very un-car-like devices and for obvious reasons. You don't hear it every day that a production model is going to be fitted with thrusters of any kind straight out of the factory, so, yeah, the attention this piece of news got is 100 percent deserved.
People went as far as to extrapolate how quickly the already lightning-fast Roadster would accelerate thanks to the cold air boost, and they came up with a number. Apparently, the 1.9 seconds the Roadster normally needs to reach 60 mph (97 km/h) will drop to 1.1 seconds once the compressed air is allowed to chip in.
Considering how crazy all this sounds, would you really be that surprised if we told you the Roadster could also fly? Well, hopefully, you would, especially since these images we have to accompany our claim could hardly be described as realistic.
They could if we lived inside a cyberpunk-themed comic, though. There is an inescapable Blade Runner feel to these renderings, even though you would never see a red car in Ridley Scott's movie. The entire scene is a lot less dark and monochrome than the ones Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer had to cope with, but you still wouldn't really want to live there.
And that says something about how well the artist - a Norwegian called Øyvind Engevik - managed to put enough weight in that atmosphere so that even flying Tesla Roadsters aren't enough to make the place enticing. We don't know what it is exactly that gives us a slight sense of anxiety and dread, but there's definitely something.
Maybe it's the fact the EVs keep their wheels despite having no problem flying, which suggests they're not yet free of scraping the asphalt down below, where all the bad stuff goes on. Or maybe it's the thought of how quickly those cables hanging would snatch on to something and snap as soon as the vehicles would actually make use of those wheels. Most likely, though, is the fact we'd still be driving/flying the Roadster by the time Norway would look like that - we know Tesla is slow to launch new models, but this is next level.
