2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video Teaser Spells Trouble for the Ford F-150 Raptor

12 Aug 2020, 8:41 UTC ·
All of the Big Three in Detroit are selling off-road packages of their half-ton pickup trucks, but only the Ford Motor Company goes beyond that level of go-anywhere capability with the F-150 Raptor. Not long now, Fiat Chrysler will join the party – a bit late, though – with the Ram 1500 TRX.
FCA has previously teased a debut date of late summer, but now we have confirmation about the day and the hour. August 17th at 12:00 pm EDT is when the Helltruck will roll out, promising to go places “you thought you could never go.” Of course, that statement is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the F-150 Raptor’s reign as the top dog among off-roading pickup trucks.

A landing page on Ram’s website adds fuel to the fire by claiming that “the reign begins” and that the “TRX charges forward.” Emphasis on charges because the 4x4 leviathan features a different kind of forced induction from the twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost of the F-150 Raptor. Indeed, the engine bay is where a 6.2-liter Hellcat with yet-to-be-confirmed output ratings is hiding.

A few years ago, Ram took the veils off a Rebel-based concept with 575 horsepower, a top speed of more than 100 mph off the beaten path, 13-inch front and rear suspension travel, and 37-inch tires. The 4x4 Performance Control System is another highlight of that one-off build, featuring a BorgWarner 44-45 case as well as a Dynatrac Pro 60 rear axle with a locker.

The series-production model, on the other hand, is supposed to pack more than 700 ponies, probably 707 in the worst-case scenario. The ideal rating would be that of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – 710 horsepower.

Spied only a few days ago, the 1500 TRX off-road pickup truck appears to come with the same kind of no-nonsense rubber shoes as the F-150 Raptor. BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, to be more precise, which are good enough to win the Baja 1000 as well as to plow through severe snow.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX video Ram 1500 TRX teaser Ram TRX pickup truck 2021 Ram TRX
 
 
 
 
 

