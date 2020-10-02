2021 Ram TRX Launch Control Includes a Tad of Wheel Spin

View this post on Instagram

Ram TRX launch control test! Obviously it's in a parking lot so can't go very fast... What do you think about the sound?  . . #midwestoffroadexpeditions #catchmeoffroad #ramtrx #ramtrucks #trx

