Ramcharger Hellcat? Ram TRX Looks Awesome as Off-Road SUV

Dodge now has the title of Raptor killer thanks to the awesome new Ram TRX. However, Ford has many more off-road or performance-oriented SUV monsters that need slaying. Can anybody call a Witcher?
Or better yet, we could have a body-on-frame SUV using the awesome TRX technology. Given how many orders have been placed for extreme 4x4s this year, America says it wants just that.
A few years ago, before Hellcat mania hit, a performance SUV wouldn't have been approved. Under Marchionne, every brand was supposed to keep its head down and do one job. That's why Chrysler lost the SRT8 monsters and Dodge wasn't allowed to step on Jeep's toes.
Luckily for Dodge, it received near-exclusive access to high-performance V8s with awesome superchargers, which we now know as Hellcat engines. We think it's time a modern-day Ramcharger needs to follow in the footsteps of the inevitably successful TRX.
Imagining such a vehicle just got a whole lot easier and more fun thanks to the Photoshop rendering of wb.artist20. We've seen images like this before, but having the TRX body kit makes everything cooler: black vents on the hood, an air scoop with lights and especially the massive fenders.
Ford and Chevy are dominating the body-on-frame SUV market. The Blue Oval has slightly more modern features and engines, while the Suburban offers exactly what customers want. Obviously, the Ramcharger was never that successful, but people still remember it, and might jump at the opportunity of having a Hellcat family hauler.
Right now, the Trackhawk is the only such SUV. Ther's also the Durango, but its production numbers are going to be extremely low. To be fair, an SUV version of the TRX would be ridiculous. It would cost about $80,000 get 8 miles to the gallon if you're lucky and anger every public protester ever... except the guys who want to keep their guns.
But it would just be Dodge's calling car, allowing the sale of many more Ramchargers that have normal SRT V8s or even V6 engines.
3 Too soon for me to edit the new Ram TRX? I think not! This would be a hell of a family ride IMO especially with the 702HP, wide fenders, and this huge sun/moon roof! What do you think?