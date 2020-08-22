Ramcharger Hellcat? Ram TRX Looks Awesome as Off-Road SUV

View this post on Instagram

3 Too soon for me to edit the new Ram TRX? I think not! This would be a hell of a family ride IMO especially with the 702HP, wide fenders, and this huge sun/moon roof! What do you think? Reminder, my new online store coming soon! • • • • • #ramtrx #ram1500 #newram #ram #ramrebel #ramcharger #render #rendering #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity #trucksofinstagram #redesign

A post shared by Oscar V | Concept Autos (@wb.artist20) on Aug 20, 2020 at 10:05am PDT