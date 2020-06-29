Lifted Dodge Ram on Tiny Car Wheels Can't Be Unseen, Does Snow Burnouts

Are you on the lookout for new truck wheels or tires? If you're a Dodge Ram owner, you'll probably come to the conclusion that you shouldn't go below 16-inch alloys. There are other rules of thumb to take into consideration, all of which are being ignored by this crazy owner.
Bug BMX (real name Kyler Manning on social media) has made a name for himself doing experiments that are best described as a "bad idea" using the vehicles he purchases. We only featured the gooseneck trailer roof mount for the 1998 VW Beetle TDI, but that car also got saw blades for wheels once.
Today's story is about actually an older one about a Dodge Ram Cummins, which has a nice-looking lift kit installed. Normally, owners use that to fit bigger wheels and tires, but Bug BMX went in the complete opposite direction.
He decided to install the smallest wheels humanly possible. Unless we're mistaken, these are your average 12-inch steelies from an old economy car, and they were never designed to fit or support truck.
Generally, the pattern is important when determining what the rims are for. Six-lug wheels generally go on bigger trucks or ones with 4WD. In this case, we even have an eight-lug heavy-duty pattern. Of course, the pattern doesn't match in this situation anyway.
To make them fit, Mr. Bug uses a plasma cutter, showing his usual lack of concern for safety. After they're fitted, the rims make a scary popping sounds when driving around. Despite this, he does mini burnouts in the Cummins rig.
Three-inch spacers were also used to push the wheels away from the hub. Potential safety hazards include the brake disks being about an inch off the ground and the rear case almost touching as well.
Of course, nobody should ever consider doing something like this at home. But we can still thank Bug BMX for the science experiment and point out that his new weathered wrap makes the Dodge look like a weathered piece of copper.
Today's story is about actually an older one about a Dodge Ram Cummins, which has a nice-looking lift kit installed. Normally, owners use that to fit bigger wheels and tires, but Bug BMX went in the complete opposite direction.
He decided to install the smallest wheels humanly possible. Unless we're mistaken, these are your average 12-inch steelies from an old economy car, and they were never designed to fit or support truck.
Generally, the pattern is important when determining what the rims are for. Six-lug wheels generally go on bigger trucks or ones with 4WD. In this case, we even have an eight-lug heavy-duty pattern. Of course, the pattern doesn't match in this situation anyway.
To make them fit, Mr. Bug uses a plasma cutter, showing his usual lack of concern for safety. After they're fitted, the rims make a scary popping sounds when driving around. Despite this, he does mini burnouts in the Cummins rig.
Three-inch spacers were also used to push the wheels away from the hub. Potential safety hazards include the brake disks being about an inch off the ground and the rear case almost touching as well.
Of course, nobody should ever consider doing something like this at home. But we can still thank Bug BMX for the science experiment and point out that his new weathered wrap makes the Dodge look like a weathered piece of copper.