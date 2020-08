SUV

The Suburban is the longest-running nameplate in American car history. Over 80 years ago, Chevy made the first version for people who wanted the ruggedness of a truck chassis and a body that could fit the whole family. Sounds familiar? That's because this is technically the first-ever, though they didn't call it that back then.From 1955 to 1959, we had the 4th generation of the Suburban, which is when it started looking more like the boxy 4x4 we know today. The next big change came along in 1967, but the really important model came after that. Between 1973 and 1991, you had the all-important 7th generation. Everybody had one!The Suburban had arrived. With a 130-inch wheelbase, it had ample interior room, which you could finally access through four doors. Yes, most of the models before that had only two.It's this style of retro SUV which inspired this rendering by wb.artist20, where he tries to put a vintage twist on the 2021 Chevy. The boxy old shape is largely left behind, but you get more chrome trim, some small wheels with white walls, and a weirdly colorful two-tone paint combo. Isn't that how they designed kitchens in the '50s?Most modern tech features we take for granted today were introduced during the life of that old Suburban - fuel injection for the V8, an automatic gearbox, power disk brakes with anti-lock or intermittent wipers. The all-new 2021 model also brings with it some cool innovations.The interior has pretty much every luxury and convenience feature possible. For the first time, there's independent suspension at the back, and you can also put airbags in to make the ride even smoother.