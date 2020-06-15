These Spectacular Dodge Ram Renderings Should Be Official Dodge Wallpapers

As many people already know, creating a good-looking car rendering isn’t really something everyone can do, and it’s all because the whole thing also comes down to skills, including photo edits in apps like Adobe Photoshop.
But it really doesn’t have to be that hard and with the right tools, pretty much anyone should be able to create such a rendering. Indeed, some extra abilities are still needed to make everything look good, but given the online resources we all have access to these days, this can become a job for almost every Average Joe.
The renderings that you see here, for example, are spectacular images of the Dodge Ram, and at first glance, they’re something that has gone through intensive editing to become these wallpaper-quality materials that should be offered by Dodge itself.
But, in fact, these are renderings based on a game, so Instagram virtual photographer mammoth_ff who created them actually took screenshots of the car in Forza. In other words, these are stills from Forza with a series of further edits to make the little details, like colors, lighting, and other effects, look just as good as in typical press materials.
Needless to say, all the edits that have been given to the Ram pictured here also highlight the utilitarian purpose of the car mixed with off-road capabilities. The Ram itself is already a truck that can do everything you see in these pictures, so at the end of the day, Dodge could really do itself a favor should it decide to check out this work.
And if anything, the photos here also show just how far the world of gaming has advanced lately in terms of graphics, so if you’re looking for a title that lets you get this close to real-life car models, Forza is definitely work checking out.
The renderings that you see here, for example, are spectacular images of the Dodge Ram, and at first glance, they’re something that has gone through intensive editing to become these wallpaper-quality materials that should be offered by Dodge itself.
But, in fact, these are renderings based on a game, so Instagram virtual photographer mammoth_ff who created them actually took screenshots of the car in Forza. In other words, these are stills from Forza with a series of further edits to make the little details, like colors, lighting, and other effects, look just as good as in typical press materials.
Needless to say, all the edits that have been given to the Ram pictured here also highlight the utilitarian purpose of the car mixed with off-road capabilities. The Ram itself is already a truck that can do everything you see in these pictures, so at the end of the day, Dodge could really do itself a favor should it decide to check out this work.
And if anything, the photos here also show just how far the world of gaming has advanced lately in terms of graphics, so if you’re looking for a title that lets you get this close to real-life car models, Forza is definitely work checking out.
View this post on Instagram
Splish Splash I was taking a bath ==================================== Go check out the squad @fastforzateam ==================================== #ramrebel #rebeltrx #ramtrx #dodgeramtrucksusa #offroadtrucks #truckstuff #fh4 #forzatography #forzaphotography #forzashare #fastforzateam #fastforza #frzeditz #forzafreakz #mammotheditz