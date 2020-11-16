Scratched-Look 1969 Chevrolet C10 Proves Body Scars Can Be Cool

In the world of car collectors, there’s no pickup truck more appreciated than the Chevrolet C10. And that’s a great reason for us to keep talking about it as part of our special coverage dedicated to the bowtie carmaker.
C10 is how people have come to know the half-ton variant of the C/K family of trucks that was sold under both the Chevrolet and GMC brands. It was quite successful in its time, but has also become a favorite canvas for the aftermarket artist of our time.
As part of our Chevrolet Month coverage, we’ve talked quite a bit about the C10s out there, and we'll probably keep doing so as we uncover more and more of them each day. Today’s special, a light-patina pickup of the same variety.
Not exactly a rat rod, and not exactly a perfect restoration either, this C10 is on the lot of cars that will go under the Mecum hammer next weekend, in Kansas City.
The trucks rides on 15 inch wheels with white letter radial tires, and is wrapped in a Sanded Green hue with enough wear-and-tear to give it a scratched-look, as if it tried (and kind of made it) to pass through a very narrow street like the ones they have over in Italy,
The truck manages to make a splash on the road as well with the help of several important mechanical features. The first one, and most visible, is the lowering kit that allows it to get close to the tarmac if need be. Then we have the 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood, linked to an automatic transmission. We are not given any details on the performance levels, but these kind of become secondary in such a build.
As said, the pickup is going under the hammer at the end of the week. The seller does not mention how much they expect to fetch for the C10, but the truck is selling with no reserve.
