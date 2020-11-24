Rusty 1968 Chevy C10 Could Be Your Cheap Way Into the World of Custom Pickups

Mars Is a Superyacht Ready to Tickle the Next Brassy Billionaire’s Pockets

Given how November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution. we’ve featured plenty of the bowtie carmaker’s creations over the past few weeks, both old and new. One very present moniker in our coverage is the C10, than funky-old pickup truck that is an icon of the custom world industry. 5 photos



Most of the C10s we’ve covered however were in tip-top shape, either show-ready, or purpose-built to be head-turning daily drivers. Not the one we have here though, at least partially.



This C10 is of 1968 model year, and it’s not exactly a looker – that is, not if you like your pickup to shine in the sun and cause a stir. But it can be driven, we’re told, as despite its appearance, most of the car’s mechanical parts are in running order.



What we have here is a C10 packing a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, tied to a three-speed transmission. We are not being given the specs for the powerplant, but we do know it comes with a new aluminum radiator, aluminum intake, 4 barrel Hei distributor, and a new clutch, among others, so functionality should not be an issue.



Some people might have a problem with the way it the body of the trucks looks. Not exactly a



rat rod , the metal panels wear the marks of the years that have passed over them, and, even if from place to place the worn-down look seems to have been enhanced on purpose, this one is no sleeper either.

But you should note one very important aspect: the price. The pickup is selling , and the asking price is just $11,500. So no matter if you're going for a daily driver, or the first phase of a more comprehensive custom project, this C10 is definitely worth a look.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.