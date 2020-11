Rusty 1968 Chevy C10 Could Be Your Cheap Way Into the World of Custom Pickups

The C10 was, alongside the K10, the carmaker’s proposal for the half-ton segment in the C/K range that was born in 1959. It enjoyed quite the success back then, and it continues to do so even to this day, as car collectors are suckers for a well-preserved or tastefully-modified C10.Most of the C10s we’ve covered however were in tip-top shape, either show-ready, or purpose-built to be head-turning daily drivers. Not the one we have here though, at least partially.This C10 is of 1968 model year, and it’s not exactly a looker – that is, not if you like your pickup to shine in the sun and cause a stir. But it can be driven, we’re told, as despite its appearance, most of the car’s mechanical parts are in running order.What we have here is a C10 packing a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, tied to a three-speed transmission. We are not being given the specs for the powerplant, but we do know it comes with a new aluminum radiator, aluminum intake, 4 barrel Hei distributor, and a new clutch, among others, so functionality should not be an issue.Some people might have a problem with the way it the body of the trucks looks. Not exactly a rat rod , the metal panels wear the marks of the years that have passed over them, and, even if from place to place the worn-down look seems to have been enhanced on purpose, this one is no sleeper either.But you should note one very important aspect: the price. The pickup is selling , and the asking price is just $11,500. So no matter if you’re going for a daily driver, or the first phase of a more comprehensive custom project, this C10 is definitely worth a look.