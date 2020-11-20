The Indestructible UBCO 2x2 E-bikes Should be Drafted by Armies Around the World

5 This Custom 1986 Chevrolet C10 Looks Like It’s Ready for a Zombie Invasion

4 Armageddon 1962 Chevrolet C10 Can Be Blue or Purple, Gets 500 HP from Its V8

Hardware-Packed 1970 Chevrolet C10 Proves to Be a Tough Sell

This month we’ve journeyed together through the world of Chevrolet. The carmaker was founded in November 1911, so we thought we’d give you a closer look at what Chevy has been up to for the past 109 years. 19 photos



Take the



Today’s C10 proposal is this one from 1970 - that would be the second generation of the model. Having undergone a restoration process not long ago, the pickup was entered in the Issaquah, Washington Northwest C10 Truck Show in 2019, where it won the Best of Show award.



But that’s perhaps not as important as what this here truck packs. And although usually the thing that makes us tick the most when it comes to custom builds is the engine, in this case it’s not the 6.2-liter, 450 hp engine that caught our eye.



What did is the long list of high-tech hardware this pickup hides inside the green and white body. We’re talking about things like remote start, cruise control, back-up camera, navigation, and Apple Carplay integration. We’re not even going to mention the Dakota Digital HDX gauges, Vintage Air, and Pioneer sound system with amplifier and two subwoofers.



Despite being as loaded as a Best Buy on wheels, the truck failed to attract enough attention at the end of last week, when it was for sale as part of the Our journey didn’t take us that far into the past though, as those very early Chevrolets seem to be of no interest to the car collector world today. Not the same can be said about the cars Chevy made starting with the 1950s, which seem to be alive and kicking perhaps even more than they were back in their glory days.Take the C10 for instance. The half-ton entry in the C/K series is a regular of our Chevrolet Month coverage not because we personally have a thing for it (we kind of do), but because there are so many of them out there waiting to be discovered that we couldn’t pass the best opportunities.Today’s C10 proposal is this one from 1970 - that would be the second generation of the model. Having undergone a restoration process not long ago, the pickup was entered in the Issaquah, Washington Northwest C10 Truck Show in 2019, where it won the Best of Show award.But that’s perhaps not as important as what this here truck packs. And although usually the thing that makes us tick the most when it comes to custom builds is the engine, in this case it’s not the 6.2-liter, 450 hp engine that caught our eye.What did is the long list of high-tech hardware this pickup hides inside the green and white body. We’re talking about things like remote start, cruise control, back-up camera, navigation, and Apple Carplay integration. We’re not even going to mention the Dakota Digital HDX gauges, Vintage Air, and Pioneer sound system with amplifier and two subwoofers.Despite being as loaded as a Best Buy on wheels, the truck failed to attract enough attention at the end of last week, when it was for sale as part of the Mecum Las Vegas auction . So the truck is still out there, if you plan to give yourself a wonderful Christmas gift.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.