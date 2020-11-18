Bare-Bones 1959 Chevrolet Apache Is a Corvette Sleeper

Electric EXP 4 Rendering Shows Us What an Autonomous Supercar Should Look Like

Pickup trucks are so old in Chevrolet’s portfolio that it seems the carmaker was born making them. Starting with the 1918 One-Ton and ending with the current generation Silverado, there has been a Chevy truck for every age and use. 16 photos



Aside for the Cameo, the most famous of the Task Force is the Apache. That’s how Chevy began calling the light-duty trucks made from 1958 (the medium-duty were called Viking, while the heavy-duty Spartan). And by famous we mean it’s a regular of the custom world.



Since November is



Wrapped in Gothic Gold over Satin Beige (we’re told these were the original colors used on it back then) the pickup was nearly not at all modified, at least on the surface. The result of a restoration process that cost in the six-digit territory, it lacks any exterior embellishments, and comes without any of the creature comforts we’re used to: no bucket seats, no digital instrument cluster, and, go figure, manual steering.



There is, however, a major modification made under the hood. The original engine (we’re not told what that was) was swapped with a 350ci (5.7-liter) that once belonged to a C4



