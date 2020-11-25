2021 Ducati MIG-S E-MTB Is Worthy of Your Personal Museum or Garage

1 Rusty 1968 Chevy C10 Could Be Your Cheap Way Into the World of Custom Pickups

More on this:

Engine Swap and TLC Is All This 1966 Chevrolet C10 Needed to Look And Feel New

It’s been nearly a month since we kicked off the Chevrolet Month coverage here at autoevolution, and one of the most present bowtie vehicles in our stories was the C10. We’ve talked aplenty about Chevy’s old half-ton pickup, but just like you, we don’t seem to be getting enough of it. 7 photos



Having enjoyed quite the success when it was in production, the C10s of old are now experiencing a second chance at stardom on the collectors’ and car shows’ markets. The truck’s easy-going nature, the ease with which it can be transformed into something spectacular, is probably what fuels people’s desire for the pickup.



Today’s



The original engine on the truck (we’re not being told what that was) was replaced thus with a brand new 350ci (5.7-liter) of undisclosed power, which was tied to an automatic transmission.



Officially, the truck is wearing the color green both on the outside and on the inside, but some of us perceive it as a blueish hue, and that makes the smooth body of the pickup even more interesting to look at. Add the contrasting red wheels, and the wood on the bed out back, and we’ve got our selves a real looker.



In fact, the For pickup truck fans – and not only them – the C10 needs no introduction. It is the most famous sibling in the C/K family that was born in Chevrolet’s stables all the way back in 1959, and was kept into production well into the 2000s.Having enjoyed quite the success when it was in production, the C10s of old are now experiencing a second chance at stardom on the collectors’ and car shows’ markets. The truck’s easy-going nature, the ease with which it can be transformed into something spectacular, is probably what fuels people’s desire for the pickup.Today’s C10 find comes from 1966, and despite the truck being over half a century old, the fact that it got an engine swap no more than 100 miles (161 km) ago, along with some tender loving care, practically makes it brand new.The original engine on the truck (we’re not being told what that was) was replaced thus with a brand new 350ci (5.7-liter) of undisclosed power, which was tied to an automatic transmission.Officially, the truck is wearing the color green both on the outside and on the inside, but some of us perceive it as a blueish hue, and that makes the smooth body of the pickup even more interesting to look at. Add the contrasting red wheels, and the wood on the bed out back, and we’ve got our selves a real looker.In fact, the seller of this truck bets on its looks, and says the C10 will never be more ready than it is now to attend car shows. For that to happen though, someone will have to pay $26,000 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.