Waze Is Slowly Becoming a Glitchy Nightmare on Android Auto and CarPlay

At this point, neither Waze nor Google commented on all these problems, and while new updates keep landing on both Android Auto and CarPlay, the app overall is becoming even glitchier with no major fixes currently expected. Some are complaining that the app fails to lock the GPS connection and track them on the map, while others claim certain details disappear all of a sudden from the UI.Several discussions on reddit ( here here , and here ) indicate Waze is hitting similar problems on both Android Auto and CarPlay, and right now, there’s no easy fix to bring the app back to fully working condition.More specifically, someone explains that Waze icons, which include the button to report incidents, don’t show up on the screen when running the app on CarPlay , and the only way to restore them is to actually close the app completely and relaunch it.I also encountered a similar problem with Waze on CarPlay, only that the speedometer is displayed only partially on the screen. As you can see in the screenshot here, the CarPlay current speed indicator is moved to the outer left part of the screen in such a way that it makes it rather useless because the information can barely be noticed anyway.What I discovered is that whenever this happens, Waze launches with a generic Wazer account and forgets my account credentials, and simply closing the app on the iPhone relaunches it on CarPlay as well, this time with the correct account and everything displayed properly on the head unit.Others claim the speedometer doesn’t show up at all in their cars, or even worse, the app crashes at random points, all for absolutely no clear reason.At this point, neither Waze nor Google commented on all these problems, and while new updates keep landing on both Android Auto and CarPlay, the app overall is becoming even glitchier with no major fixes currently expected.