Google Maps Getting Killer Update with a Highly Anticipated Feature

Google has finally announced that the dark mode in Google Maps would land on Android devices in the coming weeks, thus bringing the app in line with the rest of its apps currently available on mobile.
Google has been working on updating its apps with dark modes for quite some time, but until now, Google Maps has been lacking such functionality despite being one of the most popular navigation solutions out there.
On the other hand, the Mountain View-based search giant has started testing this full dark mode last year, but since then, only a handful of users actually got it for limited periods of time. Google has tried to experiment with the dark mode in Google Maps on several occasions, so this visual update showed up and then disappeared several times for a small set of users.
But now it’s coming to everybody “soon,” according to a Google announcement, with iPhone users likely to get the same full dark mode at a later time.
Just as expected, Google Maps will be equipped with new options in this regard, so users will be able to run the app always in dark mode, always in light mode, or use the system theme, in which case the visual mode follows the settings currently enabled on your mobile device.
So if the dark mode is enabled system-wide on your Android phone, then Google Maps switches to the dark mode too. On the other hand, if you’re sticking with the light mode, the app uses the default appearance.
With the dark mode in Google Maps, everything in the app begins using dark grey, with the buttons and other items in the UI also colored accordingly. Needless to say, this is an update that comes in very handy especially for drivers who were using Google Maps at night on their mobile devices, as the screen is now much easier to look at when navigating.
