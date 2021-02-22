New Google Maps Updates Released with Must-Have Android Auto Improvements

While Google Maps is currently the most popular navigation app out there and Google itself keeps working on polishing the experience with it, this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is always a smooth ride.
And as we told you not a long time ago, Google Maps has somehow lost one key feature on Android Auto, with users complaining they could no longer see the route when the app was running on the head unit.
In other words, Google Maps was working, the audio navigation was offered as expected, only that the visual guidance on the map was no longer displayed.
The whole thing happened in Google Maps version 10.59.1, and several users confirmed in this discussion thread on Google’s forums the same glitch impacted their devices too.
But now it looks like the search giant has silently corrected this problem, as one of the latest versions of Google Maps allegedly brings things back to normal. One of our readers told us Google Maps now shows the route on the screen once again, and someone else confirmed in the thread linked above the app also correctly enables the dark mode according to the time settings.
Google rolled out no less than six different new versions of Google Maps this month, and it all started with 10.60.0 beta in early February. Google Maps version 10.59.2 (stable) landed only a day later, while the company shipped the production 10.60.1 build on February 9. This version is the one believed to correct the aforementioned problem on Android Auto, so if you too experienced the same glitch, make sure you’re running at least 10.60.1.
In the meantime, however, Google has also published Google Maps 10.61.0 beta (the first build of the 10.61 release), as well as a new stable update that brings the app to 10.60.2.
If you configured the Google Play Store to automatically update your apps, Google Maps on your device should already be at 10.60.2, with the aforementioned fix included.
