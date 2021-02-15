An Android Tablet Installed in a 2006 Acura Is Pure CarPlay Bliss

In theory, if you’re drooling over Android Auto and CarPlay in an older vehicle, your options typically come down to a third-party head unit upgrade. That allows you to replace the stereo with a new aftermarket model supporting such connectivity options, either wired or wireless.
If third-party head units aren’t necessarily your cup of tea, you can also create a custom dash mod that would have a tablet installed in the dashboard. That can be done without any visible modifications that’d clearly indicate an aftermarket upgrade.
In the last few months, we’ve highlighted several such custom dash builds, many of which included redesigning some parts of the console. This time, someone on reddit managed to install a Nexus 7 tablet in their 2006 Acura TL with simpler changes.
The Android tablet was installed without any massive modifications made to the external part of the console, and as you can see for yourselves in the photos here, it all looks like it’s a factory-installed display.
Make no mistake, this is an Android tablet that allows for full access to pretty much any app published in the Google Play Store, but on the other hand, the Acura owner wanted something a little bit more special. So instead of sticking with Android, they also purchased an adapter that allows such a tablet to be converted into a CarPlay display, all without any visible wires or anything like that.
And, of course, the setup also includes a series of extras, including a backup camera that’s automatically switched to when switching to reverse. To charge the tablet, the Acura owner drilled a hole in one climate control button to allow for a cable.
“I plugged the OTG cable to a data passing micro USB cable and plugged it in to the cigarette lighter charger,” they say.
You can check out the full project closer in the photo gallery here and head over the to link above for more information on how to do the whole thing yourselves.
