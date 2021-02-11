It’s Happening: Honda Announces Android Auto Update for the Africa Twin

More on this:

1 Google Maps Broken on Ford Cars as Android Auto Update Just Around the Corner

2 Waze Acting up on Android Auto and CarPlay With No Fix on the Radar

3 Fixing This Long-Time Android Auto Bug Might Be Easier Than Even Google Expected

4 Key Google Maps Feature Disappears From Android Auto All of a Sudden

5 2015 Ford F-150 Gets a Custom iPad Pro Dash Because CarPlay Is So Yesterday