It’s Happening: Honda Announces Android Auto Update for the Africa Twin

Well, it’s better late than never, right? Honda Europe has officially announced the release of Android Auto support for the CRF1100L as part of an update that will be performed by dealerships.
Both the Africa Twin and the Africa Twin “Adventure Sports” will receive the new update, though Honda didn’t provide any specifics as to what model years can enable Android Auto.
Africa Twin isn’t the first model getting Android Auto, as the Japanese maker has previously announced a similar update for the 2018 and newer Gold Wing series back in mid-June. In late 2020, however, Africa Twin customers launched a petition to publicly request Honda to bring Android Auto to this lineup as well, though since then, the parent company has been entirely tight-lipped on the whole thing.
As a result, this week’s announcement comes as a little surprise for many, though it’s not entirely good news for everybody.
First and foremost, Honda doesn’t mention what models are getting the Android Auto update, so for more information in this regard you have no other option than to reach out to the closest dealership.
Then, the update is only offered through Honda dealers, which means you can’t just download the new software version on a USB drive and install it on your Africa Twin. Again, contacting the closest Honda dealer is the best choice to get additional information in this regard.
The 2021 Africa Twins come with Apple CarPlay integration as standard, and Honda has already confirmed that Android Auto will be offered too.
So right now, the company seems committed to making these popular applications available across its motorcycle series, both new and old, and this is definitely a good thing especially because both Apple and Google have pledged to continue improving their software with the addition of new app and capabilities to enhance the experience on the road.
